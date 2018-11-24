NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Jet Airways Announces New International Flights, Fares Start From Rs 11,501

The discounted fares are applicable on return journey in economy class on select international flight tickets, said Jet Airways.

Aviation | | Updated: November 24, 2018 09:16 IST
The booking period of Jet Airways' offer ends on November 29, 2018.


Jet Airways has announced additional frequencies across airline's international network at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 11,501. The discounted fares are applicable on return journey in economy class on select international flight tickets, said Jet Airways. The booking period of the airline's offer ends on November 29, 2018. This sale is applicable for travel from December 5, 2018. "Enjoy seamless connectivity to a wider network of international destinations from India at convenient times with our new flights", noted the airline on it's official website- jetairways.com.

Destinations covered under Jet Airways' new offer

Under the latest offer, tickets are valid for 1 month from the date of commencement of journey for travel between Delhi and Kathmandu, Delhi and Bangkok, Mumbai and Singapore. A minimum stay of three days is mandatory at destination for travel to Doha, mentioned the carrier.

Tickets must be purchased minimum 3 days prior departure for travel between Mumbai and Singapore. For travel between Delhi and Doha, Mumbai and Dubai / Doha - tickets are valid for 4 months from the date of commencement of journey, said the airline. 

The cheapest flight ticket is available from Delhi to Kathmandu (Rs 11,501) and the costliest flight ticket is available from Delhi to Doha (Rs 25,429).

SectorAll inclusive return fare in Economy
Delhi - KathmanduRs 11,501
Delhi - BangkokRs 23,238
Delhi - DohaRs 25,429
Mumbai - DubaiRs 19,676
Rs Mumbai - DohaRs 22,737
Mumbai - SingaporeRs 23,038

 

Schedule of Jet Airways' new flights

Flight NumberOriginDestinationDepartureArrival
9W 8MumbaiSingapore0635 hrs1450 hrs
9W 7SingaporeMumbai1550 hrs1905 hrs
9W 58DelhiBangkok0720 hrs1300 hrs
9W 57BangkokDelhi1400 hrs1725 hrs
9W 202DelhiDoha2355 hrs0150 hrs*
9W 201DohaDelhi0250 hrs0905 hrs
9W 262DelhiKathmandu1705 hrs1925 hrs
9W 261KathmanduDelhi2030 hrs2225 hrs
9W 526MumbaiDubai0210 hrs0405 hrs
9W 525DubaiMumbai0035 hrs0515 hrs
9W 560MumbaiDoha2030 hrs2155 hrs
9W 559DohaMumbai2255 hrs0455 hrs*


Conditions of Jet Airways new offer on flight tickets

According to Jet Airways, child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel validity, advance purchase restriction, travel restriction and/or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule.

The airlines reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, it noted.

Other offers of Jet Airways

Earlier this week, Jet Airways announced new connections across airline's domestic network at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,398. There is no sale or travel restriction on Jet Airways offer on domestic flight tickets.

The airline has recently also introduced a new, non-stop service from Pune to Singapore. This new service will commence from December 1, 2019. The carrier will also increase operations between Mumbai and Amritsar to daily frequencies, and add a fourth daily frequency on the Delhi - Amritsar route in December.

