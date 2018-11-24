Jet Airways Announces New International Flights, Fares Start From Rs 11,501

The booking period of Jet Airways' offer ends on November 29, 2018.

Jet Airways has announced additional frequencies across airline's international network at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 11,501. The discounted fares are applicable on return journey in economy class on select international flight tickets, said Jet Airways. The booking period of the airline's offer ends on November 29, 2018. This sale is applicable for travel from December 5, 2018. "Enjoy seamless connectivity to a wider network of international destinations from India at convenient times with our new flights", noted the airline on it's official website- jetairways.com.

Destinations covered under Jet Airways' new offer

Under the latest offer, tickets are valid for 1 month from the date of commencement of journey for travel between Delhi and Kathmandu, Delhi and Bangkok, Mumbai and Singapore. A minimum stay of three days is mandatory at destination for travel to Doha, mentioned the carrier.

Tickets must be purchased minimum 3 days prior departure for travel between Mumbai and Singapore. For travel between Delhi and Doha, Mumbai and Dubai / Doha - tickets are valid for 4 months from the date of commencement of journey, said the airline.

The cheapest flight ticket is available from Delhi to Kathmandu (Rs 11,501) and the costliest flight ticket is available from Delhi to Doha (Rs 25,429).

Sector All inclusive return fare in Economy Delhi - Kathmandu Rs 11,501 Delhi - Bangkok Rs 23,238 Delhi - Doha Rs 25,429 Mumbai - Dubai Rs 19,676 Rs Mumbai - Doha Rs 22,737 Mumbai - Singapore Rs 23,038

Schedule of Jet Airways' new flights

Flight Number Origin Destination Departure Arrival 9W 8 Mumbai Singapore 0635 hrs 1450 hrs 9W 7 Singapore Mumbai 1550 hrs 1905 hrs 9W 58 Delhi Bangkok 0720 hrs 1300 hrs 9W 57 Bangkok Delhi 1400 hrs 1725 hrs 9W 202 Delhi Doha 2355 hrs 0150 hrs* 9W 201 Doha Delhi 0250 hrs 0905 hrs 9W 262 Delhi Kathmandu 1705 hrs 1925 hrs 9W 261 Kathmandu Delhi 2030 hrs 2225 hrs 9W 526 Mumbai Dubai 0210 hrs 0405 hrs 9W 525 Dubai Mumbai 0035 hrs 0515 hrs 9W 560 Mumbai Doha 2030 hrs 2155 hrs 9W 559 Doha Mumbai 2255 hrs 0455 hrs*



Conditions of Jet Airways new offer on flight tickets

According to Jet Airways, child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel validity, advance purchase restriction, travel restriction and/or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule.

The airlines reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, it noted.

Other offers of Jet Airways

Earlier this week, Jet Airways announced new connections across airline's domestic network at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,398. There is no sale or travel restriction on Jet Airways offer on domestic flight tickets.

The airline has recently also introduced a new, non-stop service from Pune to Singapore. This new service will commence from December 1, 2019. The carrier will also increase operations between Mumbai and Amritsar to daily frequencies, and add a fourth daily frequency on the Delhi - Amritsar route in December.