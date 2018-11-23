Jet Airways Announces New Domestic Flights, Tickets Start From Rs 2,398

Jet Airways introduced these new routes at the beginning of winter schedule.

Jet Airways has announced new connections across airline's domestic network at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,398. The special fares are applicable on one way journey in economy class on select flight tickets, noted the carrier on it's official website- jetairways.com. There is no sale or travel restriction on Jet Airways' aforementioned offer. Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey, the airline mentioned. The offer comes amid high-competition in the country's civil aviation market where other airlines are also offering rebates and discounts on flight tickets.

Destinations covered under Jet Airways' new offer

Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available from Delhi to Vadodra ( Rs 2,398) and the costliest flight ticket is available from Bengaluru to Vadodra (Rs 3,039).

Sector All inclusive one way fare in Economy Delhi - Vadodara Rs 2,398 Vadodara - Delhi Rs 2,477 Delhi - Coimbatore Rs 2,870 Coimbatore - Delhi Rs 2,949 Vadodara - Bengaluru Rs 3,012 Bengaluru - Vadodara Rs 3,039

For travel between Delhi and Coimbatore/Vadodara - tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure, noted Jet Airways.

Conditions of Jet Airways new offer on flight tickets

Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel validity, advance purchase restriction, travel restriction and/or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said Jet Airways.

The airlines reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, it noted.

Other offers of Jet Airways

Earlier this week, the carrier introduced a new, non-stop service from Pune to Singapore. This new service will commence from December 1, 2019. The carrier will also increase operations between Mumbai and Amritsar to daily frequencies, and add a fourth daily frequency on the Delhi - Amritsar route in December. Effective early-December, Jet Airways said it would also add new frequencies on select destinations such as Bangkok, Kathmandu and Singapore in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as Doha and Dubai in the Gulf.

On November 5, Jet Airways launched the country's first non-stop service between Mumbai and Manchester, UK.