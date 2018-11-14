NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Air India Offers Flight Tickets Starting From 1,000 Rupees: Routes And Other Details

Air India will be plying these flights on Bengaluru-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Coimbatore and Delhi-Goa routes.

Aviation | Updated: November 14, 2018 18:32 IST
The offer from the airline comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

State-run carrier Air India has come up with a scheme under which it is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,000. The flights will be operated late night with an aim to "beat peak hour rush", said the national airline on its website - airinida.in. The night departures will start from November 30, 2018, it further said. The flights will be operated on the the Bengaluru-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Coimbatore and Delhi-Goa routes, the carrier added. The offer from the airline comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Air India shared details of the new flights from November 30, 2018:

Flight NoDepartureTimeArrivalTime15 Days Advance Basic Fares
AI 589Bengaluru0030Ahmedabad0235Rs 1,000
AI 590Ahmedabad0305Bengaluru0525Rs 1,000
AI 547Delhi2115Coimbatore0030Rs 2,500
AI 548Coimbatore0100Delhi0400Rs 2,500
AI 883Delhi2200Goa0035Rs 3,000
AI 884Goa0115Delhi0340Rs 3,000

 

Meanwhile, private airline GoAir has announced a special sale across all sectors, offering up to 13 lakh seats with flight ticket prices starting as low as Rs. 1,313, which is all-inclusive. The booking period for GoAir's offer on flight tickets ends on November 18, 2018. AirAsia India is also offering discount on flight tickets, which is valid till November 18, 2018. 

Domestic airlines carried 1,027.93 lakh passengers in the first nine months of calendar year 2018, as against 849.94 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, marking a growth of nearly 21 per cent, according to aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

