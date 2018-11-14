Air India Offers Flight Tickets Starting From 1,000 Rupees: Routes And Other Details

The offer from the airline comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

State-run carrier Air India has come up with a scheme under which it is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,000. The flights will be operated late night with an aim to "beat peak hour rush", said the national airline on its website - airinida.in. The night departures will start from November 30, 2018, it further said. The flights will be operated on the the Bengaluru-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Coimbatore and Delhi-Goa routes, the carrier added. The offer from the airline comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Air India shared details of the new flights from November 30, 2018:

Flight No Departure Time Arrival Time 15 Days Advance Basic Fares AI 589 Bengaluru 0030 Ahmedabad 0235 Rs 1,000 AI 590 Ahmedabad 0305 Bengaluru 0525 Rs 1,000 AI 547 Delhi 2115 Coimbatore 0030 Rs 2,500 AI 548 Coimbatore 0100 Delhi 0400 Rs 2,500 AI 883 Delhi 2200 Goa 0035 Rs 3,000 AI 884 Goa 0115 Delhi 0340 Rs 3,000

Meanwhile, private airline GoAir has announced a special sale across all sectors, offering up to 13 lakh seats with flight ticket prices starting as low as Rs. 1,313, which is all-inclusive. The booking period for GoAir's offer on flight tickets ends on November 18, 2018. AirAsia India is also offering discount on flight tickets, which is valid till November 18, 2018.

Domestic airlines carried 1,027.93 lakh passengers in the first nine months of calendar year 2018, as against 849.94 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, marking a growth of nearly 21 per cent, according to aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation.