Jet Airways Offers Discount On Return Flight Tickets. Check Routes, Schedule

Jet Airways is offering return flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 23,293, noted the carrier on it's official website- jetairways.com. The discounted fares are applicable on return journey in economy class for travel from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune to Singapore on flights operated by the airline. To avail Jet Airways' discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets till November 30, 2018. Additionally, Jet Airways is also offering exclusive SGD 20 off on concert tickets to watch Judas Priest's 'Firepower' Tour live with special guests at ZEPP@BIGBOX Singapore on December 4, 2018 at 8 PM, mentioned the airline.

Schedule of Jet Airways' discount offer:

Origin Flight Number Departure Arrival Frequency Pune 9W 22 5:10 13:15 Daily Mumbai 9W 8 6:35 14:50 Daily Mumbai 9W 10 9:45 18:00 Daily Mumbai 9W 12 2:00 10:10 Daily Delhi 9W 16 11:35 20:00 Mon - Sat Delhi 9W 16 11:35 20:15 Sun Delhi 9W 18 9:20 18:00 Daily Delhi 9W 20 1:00 9:25 Daily Bengaluru 9W 24 11:00 18:10 Daily Bengaluru 9W 26 1:50 9:10 Mon Bengaluru 9W 26 2:05 9:30 Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun

Terms and conditions of Jet Airways' discount offer:

Under this offer, tickets are valid for 1 month from the date of commencement of journey. Tickets must be purchased minimum of 3 days prior departure, said the airline.

Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, noted Jet Airways. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, mentioned the carrier.

The discount on concert ticket is valid for purchases done till December 3, 2018. The discount offered on concert ticket is only valid on standard tickets when the code 'JETAIRWAYS' is quoted at all SISTIC outlets.

Other offers on flight tickets from rivals

Meanwhile, rival carrier IndiGo on Thursday launched non-stop flights between Allahabad and Bengaluru at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,500. With this new connectivity, Allahabad-Bengaluru has become the sixth RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme - UDAN) route and the 60th destination on IndiGo's network.