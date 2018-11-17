NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

Jet Airways Offers Discount On Return Flight Tickets. Check Routes, Schedule

To avail Jet Airways' discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets till November 30, 2018.

Aviation | | Updated: November 17, 2018 08:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jet Airways Offers Discount On Return Flight Tickets. Check Routes, Schedule

UUnder this Jet Airways' offer, tickets are valid for 1 month from the date of commencement of journey

Jet Airways is offering return flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 23,293, noted the carrier on it's official website- jetairways.com. The discounted fares are applicable on return journey in economy class for travel from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune to Singapore on flights operated by the airline. To avail Jet Airways' discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets till November 30, 2018. Additionally, Jet Airways is also offering exclusive SGD 20 off on concert tickets to watch Judas Priest's 'Firepower' Tour live with special guests at ZEPP@BIGBOX Singapore on December 4, 2018 at 8 PM, mentioned the airline.

Schedule of Jet Airways' discount offer:

OriginFlight NumberDepartureArrivalFrequency
Pune9W 225:1013:15Daily
Mumbai9W 86:3514:50Daily
Mumbai9W 109:4518:00Daily
Mumbai9W 122:0010:10Daily
Delhi9W 1611:3520:00Mon - Sat
Delhi9W 1611:3520:15Sun
Delhi9W 189:2018:00Daily
Delhi9W 201:009:25Daily
Bengaluru9W 2411:0018:10Daily
Bengaluru9W 261:509:10Mon
Bengaluru9W 262:059:30Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun

 

Terms and conditions of Jet Airways' discount offer:

Under this offer, tickets are valid for 1 month from the date of commencement of journey. Tickets must be purchased minimum of 3 days prior departure, said the airline.

Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, noted Jet Airways. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, mentioned the carrier.

The discount on concert ticket is valid for purchases done till December 3, 2018. The discount offered on concert ticket is only valid on standard tickets when the code 'JETAIRWAYS' is quoted at all SISTIC outlets.

Other offers on flight tickets from rivals

Meanwhile, rival carrier IndiGo on Thursday launched non-stop flights between Allahabad and Bengaluru at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,500. With this new connectivity, Allahabad-Bengaluru has become the sixth RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme - UDAN) route and the 60th destination on IndiGo's network. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jet AirwaysJet Airway offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sabarimala NewsCyclone GajaPanchayat ElectionElection in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusJawa BikeRedmi Note 6 ProSara Ali KhanFantastic BeastsDeepika Ranveer Marriage

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top