Tatkal Train Ticket: Rules, Timings, Reservation Charges And Other Details Here

IRCTC: Tatkal train ticket booking service opens at 10:00 am every day for air-conditioned (AC) classes.

IRCTC or Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation offers Tatkal, a train ticket booking service for travelling on an urgent basis. Tatkal tickets can be booked by individuals by paying a premium over the normal fare a day ahead of the journey. The Tatkal train ticket booking service opens at 10:00 am every day for air-conditioned (AC) class and at 11:00 am for non-AC class reservations, according to the Indian Railways' website - indianrail.gov.in. Tatkal tickets are issued for actual distance of travel, instead of end-to-end distance, according to the Railways. IRCTC is the ticketing arm of the Indian Railways.

Here are some details of Tatkal train ticket bookings (booking/cancellation charges and rules for making reservations through the IRCTC website or reservation centres):

Tatkal train ticket booking charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes.

Tatkal train ticket booking charges

Class of Travel Minimum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Second (sitting) 10.00 15.00 Sleeper 90.00 175.00 AC Chair Car 100.00 200.00 AC 3 Tier 250.00 350.00 AC 2 Tier 300.00 400.00 Executive 300.00 400.00

Class of Travel Minimum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Minimum Distance for charge(in Km) Reserve Second sitting (2S) 10.00 15.00 100 Sleeper 100.00 200.00 500 AC Chair Car 125.00 225.00 250 AC 3 Tier 300.00 400.00 500 AC 2 Tier 400.00 500.00 500 Executive 400.00 500.00 250

Source: Indian Railways

Tatkal train ticket booking rules:

1. Tatkal tickets are issued for the actual distance of travel, instead of an end-to-end distance. The same Tatkal berth/seat may be booked in multiple legs till the preparation of charts, Indian Railways mentioned on its website.

2. At the time of preparation of charts, unutilized portion of Tatkal quota may be released to the General Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC)/waiting list passengers, Indian Railways said.

3. At the time of Tatkal ticket booking individual does not need to furnish an identity proof. However, while travelling a passenger needs to produce proof of identity that can be Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, passport etc.

4. Tatkal ticket booking facility is available for all express and mail trains and is also available for booking executive class of Shatabadi Express trains, according to Indian Railways.

5. Train ticket booking agents are restricted from booking Tatkal train tickets between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm, IRCTC said on www.irctc.co.in.

6. Maximum of four passengers can be booked on one PNR for Tatkal ticket unlike six passengers on one PNR for normal ticket, Indian Railways said.

7. No refund is granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal train tickets. However, full refund of fare and Tatkal charges will be granted on tickets booked under Tatkal scheme if the train is delayed by more than three hours at the journey originating point of the passenger or if the train is diverted and passenger is not willing to travel, according to Indian Railways.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.