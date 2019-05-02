All You Need To Know About Indian Railways Break Journey Rules

IRCTC: Indian Railways' break journey facility is allowed onlong distance trains.

Indian Railways allows its passengers to break journey once for two days for holders of journey tickets of more than 500 kilometres, according to information on http://www.indianrail.gov.in. The facility is allowed for passengers only after travelling 500 kilometres and for those travelling above 1,000 kilometres, they are allowed to break journey twice, according Indian Railway rules. The day of departure and arrival must be excluded while calculating the number of eligible days for first break of journey, the railway rules added. (Also Read: Indian Railways Circular Journey: How It Works, Steps To Book Tickets, Other Details)

Here are key things to know about Indian Railways break journey:

Indian Railways' break journey facility is allowed on long distance trains except for travellers on Rajdhani, Shatbadi and Jan Shatbadi express trains.

The intention for break journey is to be advised at the time of making the ticket booking and not after obtaining the reservation, as per the railway rules mentioned on its website http://www.indianrail.gov.in.

Passengers opting to break journey need their tickets to be endorsed and the endorsement shall consist of the station code, station master's initials and the date.

1 A passenger with single journey ticket for 800 kms. wants to break his journey at 423 kms. not permissible 2 A passenger with single journey ticket for 600 kms. wants to break his journey at 501 kms. Permitted once for 2 days maximum 3 A passenger with single journey ticket for 1050 kms. wants to break his journey at 400 kms. and 801 kms. Only one break journey at 801 kms. is permitted for 2 days maximum 4 A passenger with single journey ticket for 2000 kms. wants to break journey at 800 kms., 905 kms. and 1505 kms. Two break journeys permitted as per choice of passenger at the rate of two days maximum at each point of break of journey

Source: Indian Railways

Whenever a through passenger detrains at a station en-route for catching a connecting train, it should not be treated as break journey provided such halt is for less than 24 hours. For example, the holder of a direct ticket from Pune to Jammu Tawi via Dadar travels from Pune to Bombay by any day train a day earlier in order to catch Bombay-Jammu Tawi Express next morning leaving Bombay at 6.25 hours shall not be treated as break journey, Indian Railways noted.

