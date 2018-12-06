Indian Railways Circular Journey: How It Works, Steps To Book Tickets, Other Details

Circular journey ticket rates are calculated on mail/express fares, said Indian Railways.

Indian Railways offers the facility of booking circular journey tickets with unique travel flexibility. These tickets are issued for all journeys - other than regular routes - which begin and complete at the same station, noted India Railways on it's official website - indianrailways.gov.in. Circular journey tickets give the benefit of telescopic rates, which are considerably lower than regular point-to-point fare. These rates are calculated on mail/express fares. However, such tickets can be purchased for only for second and sleeper classes and a maximum of eight breaks of journey are admissible on these tickets, mentioned Indian Railways.

A circular journey ticket is charged for as two single journeys, wherein the length of each single journey is taken as half of the total distance, according to Indian Railways. By booking circular journey tickets, the passenger not only saves time but also avoids the inconvenience of booking the ticket at each leg of the journey.

Steps to book Indian Railways' circular journey tickets:

1. Once the itinerary is finalised, passengers can approach the divisional commercial managers of the division or station managers of certain major stations to which the journey commencing station belongs.

2. The divisional commercial manager or the station authorities will then calculate the cost of the tickets based on the itinerary. He/she also inform the station manager concerned of the same, in the prescribed format.

3. Passengers can purchase circular journey tickets by presenting this form at the booking office of the station from the proposed destination to start the journey.

4. After purchasing the circular journey ticket, passengers must approach the reservation office to reserve the accommodation for various laps of the journey. Reserved tickets are then issued for the journey.

