Railways Circular Journey Rules, Tickets, How It Works, Details Here

IRCTC Circular Journey: A maximum of eight breaks in journeys will be admissible on these tickets.

Indian Railways offers a special service for travellers who wish to go for a trip connecting many destinations. The service is known as Circular Journey and Circular Journey Ticket is issued for all journeys (other than regular routes) which begin and complete at the same station, according Indian Railways' website, www.indianrail.gov.in. Indian Railways has a total network of 1,08,706 kilometres across narrow gauge, meter gauge and broad gauge across the length and breadth of the country. The Railways operates around 11,000 trains every day, of which 7,000 are passenger trains.

Here are details of rules, tickets for Indian Railways Circular Journey Tickets:

Circular journey tickets give the benefit of 'telescopic rates', which are considerably lower than regular point to point fare, Indian Railways said. Circular journey tickets can be purchased for all classes of travel.

A maximum of eight breaks in journeys will be admissible on these tickets, Indian Railways said.

Once the itinerary of travel is finalised, interested individual can approach the divisional commercial manager of a stations to which the journey commencing station belongs. The divisional commercial manager or the station authorities will then calculate the cost of the tickets based on your itinerary.

Travellers can purchase circular journey tickets by presenting calculation made by station authorities at the booking office of the station from where an individual propose to start your journey. After purchasing the circular journey ticket, the individual must approach the reservation office to reserve the accommodation for various laps of the journey.

40 per cent concession for male senior citizens and 50 per cent concession for female senior citizens are granted on the cost of the circular journey tickets when travelling for a minimum distance of 1000 kilometres.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.