Railway Tatkal Scheme: Latest Rules You Should Know About Online Booking

To prevent misuse of Tatkal scheme , no refund is granted in case of cancellation of confirmed tickets except in some special circumstances. Only in circumstances like if the train is delayed by more than three hours and or the train is to run on a diverted route a refund of fare and Tatkal charges on confirmed tickets booked under the Tatkal scheme is granted. IRCTC is the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways. Tatkal tickets can be booked through internet via IRCTC website or through more than 10,300 counters at 3,465 computerised Passenger Reservation Centers as well as through internet.

Booking for Tatkal tickets of AC classes open at 10:00 am and for non-AC classes at 11:00 am, one day in advance of actual date of journey. But bulk of the tickets are booked within minutes of the Tatkal quota opening. Railways has taken more steps to avoid the misuse of the online Tatkal booking system:

