Indian Railways Luxury Trains: From IRCTC's Saloon Coach To Maharajas' Express (In PICS)

Luxury travel on Indian Railway routes are now a reality. There are many trains offering lavish journeys on different routes. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recently opened its first saloon coach for the public. It covered its journey from Old Delhi railway station to Katra in Jammu. The saloons are now available for charter for the common people. Another luxurious train operated by IRCTC is Maharajas' Express which is considered one of the leading luxury tour trains in India, according to the official website - maharajas.com.1. Indian Railways luxurious saloon coaches that recently opened for public were earlier available only for top railway officials. Officials used the facility to reach remote areas not connected by road or air.2. Saloon coach is just like a "moving house" having two exclusive bedrooms with attached bathroom, a large living cum dining room.3. Railways' saloon coach has a kitchenette and rear window for watching the spectacular views.4. Indian Railways currently has a total of 336 saloon cars across railway zones, among them 62 are air-conditioned.1. The Maharajas' Express train started in the month of March in 2010 and is considered as the costliest train on the earth.2. It has 23 huge carriages and runs on five circuits, covering over 12 famous destinations of India.3. The train is a kilometer long with fourteen mentors, which combine lodges and suites. 4. Maharajas Express is equipped with deluxe cabins, LCD televisions, DVD players, internet facilities, direct dial telephone and two dining restaurants.5. The train also has a water filtration plant.