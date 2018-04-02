IRCTC Launches Luxury Railway Saloon Car For Public (Pics Inside) Indian Railways saloons can accommodate two families and are adequately built to facilitate stay for up to five days.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) operated first saloon coach for the public, which started its journey on Friday with six customers from Old Delhi Railway Station to Katra in Jammu. According to a report from Press Trust of India, Indian Railways luxurious saloon coach, now open for public, were earlier available only for top railway officials. Officials used the facility to reach remote areas not connected by road or air. According to IRCTC, the cost of chartering a saloon coach is around Rs 2 lakh.1. Indian Railways saloon coach is just like a "moving house" having two exclusive bedrooms with attached bathroom, a large living cum dining room, mentioned Ministry of Railways on its official twitter handle- @RailMinIndia.2. Railways' saloon coach has a kitchenette and rear window for watching the spectacular views, the tweet further added.3. Saloon coach also has a valet service, which will be chargeable in the future, reported PTI.(The cost of chartering a saloon coach is around Rs 2 lakh.)4. The saloons can accommodate two families and are adequately built to facilitate stay for up to five days.5. The saloons are now available for charter for the common people, said IRCTC.6. Indian Railways currently has a total of 336 saloon cars across railway zones, among them 62 are air-conditioned, mentioned PTI.(Officials used the Railways' saloon cars to reach remote areas not connected by road or air.) 7. IRCTC operated saloon coaches' offer all the comforts of a hotel. Exclusive staff will be available for services on board.8. Railway also provides one AC attendant and one saloon attendant for ensuring hassle-free travel.