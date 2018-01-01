Tatkal Train Booking Rules: Timings, Charges, Cancellation And Refund Details For RAC or waitlisted Tatkal tickets, refund shall be made if the ticket is cancelled up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure, says IRCTC website.

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tatkal charges are a fixed percentage of basic fare, subject to minimum and maximum charges. Tatkal ticket booking, introduced by Indian Railways in 1997, is meant for passengers who want to travel at a short notice. Tickets under the Tatkal quota can be booked at railway counters. Tatkal tickets can also be booked online through IRCTC, which provides an e-ticket booking facility for Railways. Passengers have to pay Tatkal ticket charges for bookings under this facility. The bulk of the Tatkal train tickets is booked as soon as the Tatkal window opens. IRCTC advises passengers to first check ticket availability under the general quota before opting for the Tatkal/Premium Tatkal quota. Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules In 10 Points:

1) Bookings for Tatkal tickets for AC classes open at 10:00 am and for non-AC classes at 11:00 am, a day in advance of actual date of journey. For example, if the train leaves on 6th, Tatkal booking will commence at 10 am for AC classes on 5th and at 11 am for non-AC classes.



2) A maximum of only four passengers per PNR can be booked for Tatkal tickets. Tatkal ticket booking charges

3) Tatkal ticket booking charges are fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum as given here below, according to the Railways website.

Class of travel Minimum Tatkal charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal charges (in Rs.) Minimum distance for charge (in km) Second (sitting) 10 15 100 Sleeper 100 200 500 AC Chair Car 125 225 250 AC 3 Tier 300 400 500 AC 2 Tier 400 500 500 Executive 400 500 250 Cancellation of Tatkal tickets

4) No refund is granted on cancellation of confirmed



5) If a confirmed reservation has been provided to RAC or a waitlisted ticket holder at any time up to the final preparation of charts, such a Tatkal ticket is treated as confirmed. Waitlisted Tatkal tickets

6) For RAC or waitlisted Tatkal tickets, a refund will be made if the ticket is cancelled up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure, according to IRCTC's website - irctc.co.in.



7) Full refund of fare and tatkal charges will be granted on the tickets booked under Tatkal scheme if the train is delayed by more than three hours at the journey originating point of the passenger and if the train is to run on a diverted route and passenger is not willing to travel.



8) If the person is not willing to travel, then he/she has to file Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) with a proper reason for claiming refund, according to the IRCTC website.



9) In case a Tatkal ticket is issued for travel for more than one passenger, with some passengers having confirmed reservation and others on the waiting list, a full refund of fare less clerkage will be admissible for confirmed passengers, subject to the condition that entire Tatkal ticket is surrendered for cancellation up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train, according to the IRCTC website. Tatkal ticket concession

10) No concession is allowed in Tatkal ticket booking.



