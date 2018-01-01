Tatkal Train Booking Rules: Timings, Charges, Cancellation And Refund Details

Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules In 10 Points:
1) Bookings for Tatkal tickets for AC classes open at 10:00 am and for non-AC classes at 11:00 am, a day in advance of actual date of journey. For example, if the train leaves on 6th, Tatkal booking will commence at 10 am for AC classes on 5th and at 11 am for non-AC classes.
2) A maximum of only four passengers per PNR can be booked for Tatkal tickets.
Tatkal ticket booking charges
3) Tatkal ticket booking charges are fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum as given here below, according to the Railways website.
|Class of travel
|Minimum Tatkal charges (in Rs.)
|Maximum Tatkal charges (in Rs.)
|Minimum distance for charge (in km)
|Second (sitting)
|10
|15
|100
|Sleeper
|100
|200
|500
|AC Chair Car
|125
|225
|250
|AC 3 Tier
|300
|400
|500
|AC 2 Tier
|400
|500
|500
|Executive
|400
|500
|250
Cancellation of Tatkal tickets
4) No refund is granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets.
5) If a confirmed reservation has been provided to RAC or a waitlisted ticket holder at any time up to the final preparation of charts, such a Tatkal ticket is treated as confirmed.
Waitlisted Tatkal tickets
6) For RAC or waitlisted Tatkal tickets, a refund will be made if the ticket is cancelled up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure, according to IRCTC's website - irctc.co.in.
7) Full refund of fare and tatkal charges will be granted on the tickets booked under Tatkal scheme if the train is delayed by more than three hours at the journey originating point of the passenger and if the train is to run on a diverted route and passenger is not willing to travel.
8) If the person is not willing to travel, then he/she has to file Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) with a proper reason for claiming refund, according to the IRCTC website.
9) In case a Tatkal ticket is issued for travel for more than one passenger, with some passengers having confirmed reservation and others on the waiting list, a full refund of fare less clerkage will be admissible for confirmed passengers, subject to the condition that entire Tatkal ticket is surrendered for cancellation up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train, according to the IRCTC website.
Tatkal ticket concession
10) No concession is allowed in Tatkal ticket booking.