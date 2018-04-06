Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules: Timings, Charges, Cancellation, New Steps Taken To Prevent Misuse

Class of travel Minimum Tatkal charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal charges (in Rs.) Minimum distance for charge (in km) Second (sitting) 10 15 100 Sleeper 100 200 500 AC Chair Car 125 225 250 AC 3 Tier 300 400 500 AC 2 Tier 400 500 500 Executive 400 500 250

The government has taken many measures to strengthen the Tatkal ticket reservation system . Tatkal reservation is meant for meant for those passengers want to travel at a short notice. Tatkal tickets can be booked through more than 10,300 Railway ticket counters at 3465 computerised Passenger Reservation Centers as well as through internet. IRCTC is the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways through which tickets can be booked online. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister for state of Railways Rajen Gohain outlined various measures taken by the government to prevent misuse of the Tatkal scheme.According to Railways, only two Tatkal tickets can be booked for single user ID in opening Tatkal from 10:00-12:00 hrs. Bookings for Tatkal tickets for AC classes open at 10:00 am and for non-AC classes at 11:00 am, a day in advance of actual date of journey. Moreover, only two Tatkal tickets per IP Address between 10:00-12:00 hrs. are allowed.The minister also said that agents are not allowed to book tickets between 08:00 am to 08:30 am, 10:00 am to 10:30 am and 11:00 am to 11:30 am to prevent cornering of tickets at the time of opening of Tatkal and Advance Reservation Period bookings.Earlier the Ministry of Railways had outlined more measures taken to avoid misuse of Avoid Tatkal scheme: To prevent fraudulent booking through automation software, captcha has been implement in registration, login and booking page for online Tatkal ticket booking. Making OTP (one time password) compulsory for all net Banking Payment options as well as imposition of minimum time limit before proceeding for payment gateway as well as after making payment while booking tickets through internet are some of the other measures to strengthen the Tatkal ticketing system.According to the Railways, Tatkal ticket booking charges are calculated as a percentage of fare subject to minimum and maximum as given here below.

More on Tatkal booking rules

To prevent misuse of Tatkal scheme, no refund is given on confirmed Tatkal tickets except in case of certain special circumstances. A refund of fare and Tatkal charges on confirmed tickets booked under the Tatkal scheme is granted only in specific circumstances: 1) if the train is delayed by more than three hours at the journey originating point of the passenger and not the boarding point if the passenger's journey originating point and boarding point are different; 2) if the train is to run on a diverted route and passenger is not willing to travel; 3) if the train is to run on diverted route and boarding station or the destination or both the stations are not on the diverted route; 4) in case of non-attachment of coach in which Tatkal accommodation has been earmarked and the passenger has not been provided accommodation in the same class, and 5) if the party has been accommodated in lower class and does not want to travel.In case the party travels in a lower class, the passenger will be given refund of difference of fare and also the difference of Tatkal charges, if any.For RAC or wait-listed tickets if confirmed reservation has been provided at any time up to final preparation of charts, such a ticket is treated as confirmed, according to the IRCTC website. An RAC or wait-listed ticket is presented for cancellation, the refund of fare is made after deducting the clerkage if the ticket is present for cancellation up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train, says IRCTC.