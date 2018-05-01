IRCTC Offers Agra Guided Tour Package From Rs 1,860. All Details Here Tourists are requested to use a uniform ID proof while booking the train ticket and tour package.

Share EMAIL PRINT Taj Mahal is situated in Agra.



Here are key things to know about IRCTC's Agra guided tour package:



1. This package excludes



2. For a group up to 3 people, adult package is priced at Rs 2,120. For a group of 4 to 7 people, package is priced at Rs 2,030. For a group of 8 people and above, the package is priced at Rs 1,860. The package for senior citizens is priced at Rs 2,030. These rates are available for Indian group.



3. For foreigner group, this package is priced at Rs 3,960 for a group up to 3 people. For a group of 4 to 7 people, this package is priced at Rs 3,790. For a group of 8 people and above, this package is priced at Rs 3,610. For senior citizen, the package is priced at Rs 3,790.



4. According to



5. Tourists are requested to use a uniform ID proof while booking the train ticket and tour package. Tourists are requested to carry passport/ aadhaar card/ student ID card/ driving license/ voter card as ID proof while travelling on package to get entry in monuments covered in itinerary. PAN is not accepted as ID proof to get entry in monuments, said IRCTC.



6. The package tariff is fixed, however is subject to change as per IRCTC/government policy. In case of any increase in tariff, guest shall pay the difference before the commencement of tour, duly obtaining a receipt, noted



Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering one day tour package to Agra at a starting price of Rs 2,120 under a special offer. According to the official website of IRCTC Tourism (irctctourism.com), this package is called as 'Full day Agra Guided Tour' and starts from Agra Cant railway station, covers local sightseeing and returns to Agra cant railway station. This package is available every day except Friday from May 5, 2018 to January 4, 2019, mentioned IRCTC tourism on the website.1. This package excludes train tickets . Passengers are required to book train tickets separately.2. For a group up to 3 people, adult package is priced at Rs 2,120. For a group of 4 to 7 people, package is priced at Rs 2,030. For a group of 8 people and above, the package is priced at Rs 1,860. The package for senior citizens is priced at Rs 2,030. These rates are available for Indian group.3. For foreigner group, this package is priced at Rs 3,960 for a group up to 3 people. For a group of 4 to 7 people, this package is priced at Rs 3,790. For a group of 8 people and above, this package is priced at Rs 3,610. For senior citizen, the package is priced at Rs 3,790.4. According to IRCTC , foreign nationals are required to book package in their respective category. Bookings made by foreigners in the Indian category will be invalid and refund request shall not be entertained. 5. Tourists are requested to use a uniform ID proof while booking the train ticket and tour package. Tourists are requested to carry passport/ aadhaar card/ student ID card/ driving license/ voter card as ID proof while travelling on package to get entry in monuments covered in itinerary. PAN is not accepted as ID proof to get entry in monuments, said IRCTC.6. The package tariff is fixed, however is subject to change as per IRCTC/government policy. In case of any increase in tariff, guest shall pay the difference before the commencement of tour, duly obtaining a receipt, noted IRCTC NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter