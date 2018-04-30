IRCTC Vaishnodevi Tour: Offers 3 Nights/4 Days Package Under Rs 6,000 The traveling mode of this tour package is train. Train starts daily from New Delhi station at 8:40 pm.

Here are key things to know about IRCTC's 'Mata Vaishnodevi' tour package:



1. The traveling mode of this tour package is train. Train starts daily from New Delhi station at 8:40 pm.



2. This package includes all meals plus 1 breakfast.



3. The tour package includes stay in hotel too. The hotels that are likely to provide stay are country inn, suites or similar hotels.



4. Under comfort class, triple occupancy is priced at Rs 5,995 while double occupancy is priced at Rs 6,262. Single occupancy costs Rs 7,745.



5. This tour package price is as on date of booking. However, in case of increase in input costs such as railway fare or any other expenses beyond the control of IRCTC, the guests are liable to pay the additional amount before commencement of journey, mentioned



6. Full berths/seats are being allotted to children between the age of 5 to 11 years, said IRCTC.



7. IRCTC does not provide any facility of VIP/Priority Entry/Darshan at any monuments/shrines/places of interest mentioned in the itinerary,



Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering 3 nights/4 days tour package to ' Mata Vaishnodevi' at a starting price of Rs 5,995 under a special offer. According to the official website of IRCTC Tourism (irctctourism.com), this package is called as 'Mata Vaishnodevi' and covers Mata Vaishnodevi shrine. Mata Vaishnodevi is situated at an altitude of 5200 feet, at a distance of approximately 12 kms from Katra, as mentioned on IRCTC's website. The shrine of Vaishno Devi is dedicated to Goddess Shakti.

Here are key things to know about IRCTC's 'Mata Vaishnodevi' tour package:

1. The traveling mode of this tour package is train. Train starts daily from New Delhi station at 8:40 pm.

2. This package includes all meals plus 1 breakfast.

3. The tour package includes stay in hotel too. The hotels that are likely to provide stay are country inn, suites or similar hotels.

4. Under comfort class, triple occupancy is priced at Rs 5,995 while double occupancy is priced at Rs 6,262. Single occupancy costs Rs 7,745.

5. This tour package price is as on date of booking. However, in case of increase in input costs such as railway fare or any other expenses beyond the control of IRCTC, the guests are liable to pay the additional amount before commencement of journey, mentioned IRCTC on the website.

6. Full berths/seats are being allotted to children between the age of 5 to 11 years, said IRCTC.

7. IRCTC does not provide any facility of VIP/Priority Entry/Darshan at any monuments/shrines/places of interest mentioned in the itinerary, IRCTC Tourism noted on its website.

8. IRCTC shall not be responsible for any loss of sight-seeing, nor shall be liable for any refunds in case the sight-seeing/visit cannot be completed owing to reasons such as delay in train arrivals, transport breakdown, heavy rush, closure by govt. agencies etc, added IRCTC Tourism.