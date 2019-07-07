Airlines Announce New Routes, Offer Discount On Flight Tickets, Details Here

SpiceJet is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 888

Airlines are offering discounts on bookings and have introduced new flights. Private carrier SpiceJet is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 888 in a limited-period scheme. The airline has also announced new international flights. On Saturday, GoAir announced the launch of new international flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 8,299, according to the carrier's website - goair.in. The announcements from the airlines come at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by SpiceJet, GoAir and IndiGo:

SpiceJet

Under its "Monsoon Sale", SpiceJet is offering domestic and international tickets from Rs. 888 and Rs. 3,499, respectively. Under the scheme, which is valid for travel till September 25, 2019, flight tickets can be booked till July 7, according to the airline's website, spicejet.com. Last week, the carrier announced new non-stop daily flights on the Mumbai-Hong Kong and Hong Kong-Mumbai routes. In June, SpiceJet said it will commence flights on Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai, Mumbai-Dhaka-Mumbai, Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi routes.

GoAir

GoAir on Saturday announced new daily flights on Mumbai-Abu Dhabi, Abu-Dhabi-Mumbai, Kannur-Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi-Kannur routes starting from July 19, 2019. The private airline will offer flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 8,299.

IndiGo

Last month, IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, launched flights on six new routes, including four RCS (Regional connectivity scheme) routes. The new flights were introduced on Kolkata-Prayagraj (Allahabad), Prayagraj-Kolkata, Raipur-Prayagraj, Prayagraj-Raipur, Kolkata-Jabalpur, Jabalpur-Kolkata routes.

