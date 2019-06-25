SpiceJet Announces International Flights, Check Routes Here

SpiceJet has announced eight direct daily overseas flights from Mumbai and Delhi

SpiceJet has announced the launch of new flights on international routes. The carrier announced eight direct daily overseas flights from Mumbai and Delhi, according to a press release shared by the private carrier. The new flights will be operational on Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai, Mumbai-Dhaka-Mumbai, Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi routes. The private airline has announced an introductory all-inclusive fare starting at Rs 14,227 on Mumbai-Riyadh, Rs 12,263 on Riyadh-Mumbai, Rs 10,677 on Mumbai-Dhaka, Rs 10,732 on Dhaka-Mumbai, Rs 9,276 on Delhi-Dhaka, Rs 10,432 on Dhaka-Delhi, Rs 16,290 on Delhi-Jeddah and Rs 15,263 on Jeddah-Delhi routes.

The flights to Dhaka and Jeddah are effective from the last week of July while the flight to Riyadh will commence on August 15, 2019, noted SpiceJet.

Here's the schedule of SpiceJet's new flights:

Origin Destination Departure Arrival Start Date Mumbai Dhaka 8:55 AM 12:20 PM July 25 Dhaka Mumbai 1:20 PM 4:15 PM July 25 Mumbai Riyadh 9:10 PM 11:10 PM August 15 Riyadh Mumbai 12:10 AM 7:10 AM August 16 Delhi Dhaka 7:40 AM 10:30 AM July 31 Dhaka Delhi 11:30 AM 1:30 PM July 31 Delhi Jeddah 1:45 PM 5:00 PM July 31 Jeddah Delhi 5:50 PM 1:40 AM July 31

"We are delighted to add Riyadh as our tenth international destination and add more flights to Jeddah and Dhaka thus providing our passengers with multiple flight options," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.

The announcement from SpiceJet comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet announced the launch of new flights on domestic and international routes. It announced a daily direct flight on Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati sector and 14 new domestic flights.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.