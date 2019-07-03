Spicejet Launches New International Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 16,700

SpiceJet has deployed its 168-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the sector.

SpiceJet is offering new international flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 16,700. The new non-stop daily flights introduced by the carrier, is operating on Mumbai-Hong Kong and Hong Kong-Mumbai routes, according to a press release issued by the airline. SpiceJet has deployed its 168-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the sector. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via airline's official website - spicejet.com, airline's mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents, the carrier said in a statement.

Schedule of SpiceJet's new flights

Flight Number Origin Destination Departure Arrival SG 41 Mumbai Hong Kong 1:05 am 9:40 am SG 42 Hong Kong Mumbai 12:15 pm 3:20 pm (As mentioned on SpiceJet's release)

SpiceJet has introduced an all-inclusive promotional fare starting at Rs 16,700 on Mumbai-Hong Kong, and Rs 19,200 on Hong Kong-Mumbai routes.

According to the airline's statement, SpiceJet has launched 76 new flights since April 2019 connecting Mumbai to multiple domestic and international destinations. "With the introduction of the new flights, passengers from Hong Kong will be able to easily travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet's domestic as well as international network via multiple onward connections from Mumbai. SpiceJet's new Hong Kong flight will help meet the growing demand from both leisure and business travellers to and from Mumbai," it said.

In a separate offer, the airline is offering domestic and international tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 888 and Rs 3,499, respectively. Under the scheme, which is valid for travel till September 25, 2019, flight tickets can be booked till July 6, according to the airline's website.

