IndiGo Launches New Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 1,999

IndiGo on Friday launched flight operations on six new routes, including four RCS (Regional connectivity scheme) routes. The new flights introduced by the carrier, started flying on Kolkata-Prayagraj (Allahabad), Prayagraj-Kolkata, Raipur-Prayagraj, Prayagraj-Raipur, Kolkata-Jabalpur, Jabalpur-Kolkata routes, according to a press release issued by the airline. The airline has announced an introductory all-inclusive fare starting at Rs 1,999 on these routes. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via airline's official website - goindigo.in, the carrier said in a statement. (Also read: Vistara Announces 62 New Flights)

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights

Flight No. Origin Destination Frequency Effective Departure Arrival Fare (in INR) 6E 7988 Kolkata Prayagraj (Allahabad) Daily 28-Jun-19 6:45 9:25 Rs 1,999 6E 7993 Prayagraj (Allahabad) Kolkata Daily 28-Jun-19 14:10 16:10 Rs 1,999 6E 7991 Raipur Prayagraj (Allahabad) Daily 28-Jun-19 12:20 13:50 Rs 1,999 6E 7989 Prayagraj (Allahabad) Raipur Daily 28-Jun-19 10:05 12:00 Rs 1,999 6E 7234 Kolkata Jabalpur Daily 28-Jun-19 16:45 19:10 Rs 2,999 6E 7235 Jabalpur Kolkata Daily 28-Jun-19 19:30 22:00 Rs 2,999

According to the IndiGo statement, the new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options. " As part of our continued focus to enhance point-to-point connectivity, we are pleased to commence operations on these six routes," it said.

Meanwhile, rival SpiceJet announced the launch of new flights on international routes. These new flights will be operational on Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai, Mumbai-Dhaka-Mumbai, Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi routes. The flights to Dhaka and Jeddah are effective from the last week of July while the flight to Riyadh will commence on August 15, 2019, noted SpiceJet.

