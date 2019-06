Vistara Announces 62 New Flights, Check Schedule Here

Passenger carrier Vistara announced the launch of 62 flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities, according to the official website of the airline - airvistara.com. With the addition of these flights, the airline will connect Mumbai with Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai and Varanasi. Additionally, the carrier will increase its frequency on Mumbai-Kolkata, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Guwahati and Delhi-Amritsar routes. The announcement by Vistara comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily. (Also read: Air India To Start New Domestic, International Flights)

Schedule of Vistara's new flights:

Flight No. From Departure To Arrival UK 919 Mumbai 5:05 Ahmedabad 6:20 UK 916 Ahmedabad 6:55 Mumbai 7:55 UK 929 Mumbai 19:55 Ahmedabad 20:55 UK 926 Ahmedabad 21:30 Mumbai 22:55 UK 651 Mumbai 13:30 Chandigarh 16:00 UK 652 Chandigarh 16:35 Mumbai 19:05 UK 821 Mumbai 5:40 Chennai 7:50 UK 822 Chennai 8:30 Mumbai 10:50 UK 823 Mumbai 18:35 Chennai 20:40 UK 824 Chennai 21:20 Mumbai 23:35 UK 826 Chennai 10:45 Mumbai 13:05 UK 825 Mumbai 14:05 Chennai 16:30 UK 621 Mumbai 12:35 Varanasi 15:00 UK 622 Varanasi 15:40 Mumbai 17:55 UK 873 Mumbai 7:00 Hyderabad 8:30 UK 874 Hyderabad 9:05 Mumbai 10:25 UK 877 Mumbai 8:55 Hyderabad 10:20 UK 878 Hyderabad 10:55 Mumbai 12:30 UK 875 Mumbai 19:20 Hyderabad 20:50 UK 876 Hyderabad 21:25 Mumbai 22:55 UK 771 Mumbai 6:20 Kolkata 9:00 UK 772 Kolkata 9:40 Mumbai 12:30 UK 775 Mumbai 11:05 Kolkata 14:00 UK 776 Kolkata 14:40 Mumbai 17:25 UK 773 Mumbai 17:30 Kolkata 20:20 UK 774 Kolkata 21:35 Mumbai 0:25 UK 772 Mumbai 13:10 Goa 14:10 UK 773 Goa 14:40 Mumbai 16:00 UK 849 Mumbai 14:05 Bengaluru 15:45 UK 850 Bengaluru 16:25 Mumbai 18:10 UK 633 Delhi 6:15 Chandigarh 7:15 UK 634 Chandigarh 7:50 Delhi 8:55 UK 631* Delhi 9:35 Chandigarh 10:55 UK 632* Chandigarh 11:40 Delhi 12:30 UK 721 Delhi 13:35 Guwahati 15:55 UK 722 Guwahati 16:30 Delhi 19:15 UK 695 Delhi 20:10 Amritsar 21:15 UK 694 Amritsar 21:50 Delhi 22:40

(As mentioned on Vistara's website)

"These new flights represent an over 50 per cent increase in the size of network, with 170 flights a day across 24 destinations operated by a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and 6 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft" the airline said in a statement.

In a separate offer, Vistara is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,299 in a limited-period sale. The bookings under the offer, which is valid for travel between July 3 and September 26, 2019, can be done till June 19, according to airline's official website.