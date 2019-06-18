Vistara Offers Flight Tickets From 1,299 Rupees, Details Here

Vistara has also announced the addition of 62 new flights on its network from Mumbai and Delhi

Private carrier Vistara has announced a limited-period sale and is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,299. The bookings under the offer are open till June 19, 2019. The sale, which is applicable on one-way economy, premium economy and business class bookings, is valid for travel between July 3 and September 26, 2019, said the airline on its official website, airvistara.com. However, the sale is only applicable for bookings made 15 days in advance for economy class and premium economy class, and three days in advance for business class, noted Vistara.

Announcing The Grand Vistara Monsoon Sale to celebrate the addition of 62 new flights! Enjoy great fares starting at ₹1,299/- all-in. Book your tickets today. Hurry,

limited seats available. https://t.co/i5J9cQXwK8pic.twitter.com/gFUeZS8x9V — Vistara (@airvistara) June 18, 2019

Here's the list of one-way fares according to airvistara.com:

Origin Destination Economy lite fares Premium economy fares Business class fares Chennai Mumbai 3,099 4,999 14,999 Delhi Ahmedabad 1,799 2,799 8,299 Delhi Amritsar 1,999 2,699 5,999 Delhi Bhubaneswar 2,799 3,799 9,999 Delhi Bengaluru 2,999 4,999 14,999 Delhi Mumbai 2,799 4,499 12,999 Delhi Kolkata 2,599 4,099 9,999 Delhi Cochin 3,999 - - Delhi Guwahati 2,899 4,099 8,999 Delhi Goa 2,999 4,299 8,999 Delhi Hyderabad 2,599 3,699 9,999 Delhi Bagdogra 3,399 4,999 8,999 Delhi Chandigarh 1,499 2,599 10,999 Delhi Jammu 2,099 3,999 9,999 Delhi Ranchi 2,199 3,399 9,999 Delhi Lucknow 1,699 2,499 7,999 Delhi Chennai 3,099 4,499 11,999 Delhi Pune 2,399 3,099 11,999 Delhi Raipur 2,599 4,099 7,999 Delhi Srinagar 2,099 3,799 7,999 Delhi Varanasi 1,999 2,999 7,999 Dibrugarh Bagdogra 1,799 2,399 5,199 Jammu Srinagar 1,299 1,999 4,999 Mumbai Amritsar 3,199 4,499 8,999 Mumbai Bengaluru 2,299 4,299 11,999 Mumbai Kolkata 3,499 - 10,999 Mumbai Goa 1,699 2,599 8,999 Mumbai Hyderabad 1,799 2,699 9,999 Mumbai Ahmedabad 1,499 2,999 7,999 Mumbai Chandigarh 3,399 5,599 9,999 Mumbai Varanasi 3,499 - 9,999 Pune Hyderabad 1,999 3,499 7,999 Port Blair Kolkata 2,299 3,499 7,999

(Value in rupees)

The announcements from the airline comes at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market.

On Monday, state-run Air India also announced new domestic and international flights.