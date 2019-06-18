NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

Vistara Offers Flight Tickets From 1,299 Rupees, Details Here

Vistara's sale, which is applicable on economy, premium economy and business class bookings, is valid for travel between July 3 and September 26

Aviation | | Updated: June 18, 2019 14:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Vistara Offers Flight Tickets From 1,299 Rupees, Details Here

Vistara has also announced the addition of 62 new flights on its network from Mumbai and Delhi


Private carrier Vistara has announced a limited-period sale and is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,299. The bookings under the offer are open till June 19, 2019. The sale, which is applicable on one-way economy, premium economy and business class bookings, is valid for travel between July 3 and September 26, 2019, said the airline on its official website, airvistara.com. However, the sale is only applicable for bookings made 15 days in advance for economy class and premium economy class, and three days in advance for business class, noted Vistara.

Here's the list of one-way fares according to airvistara.com:

OriginDestinationEconomy lite faresPremium economy faresBusiness class fares
ChennaiMumbai3,0994,99914,999
DelhiAhmedabad1,7992,7998,299
DelhiAmritsar1,9992,6995,999
DelhiBhubaneswar2,7993,7999,999
DelhiBengaluru2,9994,99914,999
DelhiMumbai2,7994,49912,999
DelhiKolkata2,5994,0999,999
DelhiCochin3,999--
DelhiGuwahati2,8994,0998,999
DelhiGoa2,9994,2998,999
DelhiHyderabad2,5993,6999,999
DelhiBagdogra3,3994,9998,999
DelhiChandigarh1,4992,59910,999
DelhiJammu2,0993,9999,999
DelhiRanchi2,1993,3999,999
DelhiLucknow1,6992,4997,999
DelhiChennai3,0994,49911,999
DelhiPune2,3993,09911,999
DelhiRaipur2,5994,0997,999
DelhiSrinagar2,0993,7997,999
DelhiVaranasi1,9992,9997,999
DibrugarhBagdogra1,7992,3995,199
JammuSrinagar1,2991,9994,999
MumbaiAmritsar3,1994,4998,999
MumbaiBengaluru2,2994,29911,999
MumbaiKolkata3,499-10,999
MumbaiGoa1,6992,5998,999
MumbaiHyderabad1,7992,6999,999
MumbaiAhmedabad1,4992,9997,999
MumbaiChandigarh3,3995,5999,999
MumbaiVaranasi3,499-9,999
PuneHyderabad1,9993,4997,999
Port BlairKolkata2,2993,4997,999

(Value in rupees)

Vistara has also announced the addition of 62 new flights on its network from Mumbai and Delhi.

The announcements from the airline comes at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market.

On Monday, state-run Air India also announced new domestic and international flights.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Vistara offerVistara sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsSamsung M40Honor 20iIBPS RRBOm BirlaYoga Day

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top