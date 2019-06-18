Vistara Offers Flight Tickets From 1,299 Rupees, Details Here

Private carrier Vistara has announced a limited-period sale and is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,299. The bookings under the offer are open till June 19, 2019. The sale, which is applicable on one-way economy, premium economy and business class bookings, is valid for travel between July 3 and September 26, 2019, said the airline on its official website, airvistara.com. However, the sale is only applicable for bookings made 15 days in advance for economy class and premium economy class, and three days in advance for business class, noted Vistara.
Announcing The Grand Vistara Monsoon Sale to celebrate the addition of 62 new flights! Enjoy great fares starting at ₹1,299/- all-in. Book your tickets today. Hurry,— Vistara (@airvistara) June 18, 2019
limited seats available. https://t.co/i5J9cQXwK8pic.twitter.com/gFUeZS8x9V
Here's the list of one-way fares according to airvistara.com:
|Origin
|Destination
|Economy lite fares
|Premium economy fares
|Business class fares
|Chennai
|Mumbai
|3,099
|4,999
|14,999
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|1,799
|2,799
|8,299
|Delhi
|Amritsar
|1,999
|2,699
|5,999
|Delhi
|Bhubaneswar
|2,799
|3,799
|9,999
|Delhi
|Bengaluru
|2,999
|4,999
|14,999
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|2,799
|4,499
|12,999
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|2,599
|4,099
|9,999
|Delhi
|Cochin
|3,999
|-
|-
|Delhi
|Guwahati
|2,899
|4,099
|8,999
|Delhi
|Goa
|2,999
|4,299
|8,999
|Delhi
|Hyderabad
|2,599
|3,699
|9,999
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|3,399
|4,999
|8,999
|Delhi
|Chandigarh
|1,499
|2,599
|10,999
|Delhi
|Jammu
|2,099
|3,999
|9,999
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|2,199
|3,399
|9,999
|Delhi
|Lucknow
|1,699
|2,499
|7,999
|Delhi
|Chennai
|3,099
|4,499
|11,999
|Delhi
|Pune
|2,399
|3,099
|11,999
|Delhi
|Raipur
|2,599
|4,099
|7,999
|Delhi
|Srinagar
|2,099
|3,799
|7,999
|Delhi
|Varanasi
|1,999
|2,999
|7,999
|Dibrugarh
|Bagdogra
|1,799
|2,399
|5,199
|Jammu
|Srinagar
|1,299
|1,999
|4,999
|Mumbai
|Amritsar
|3,199
|4,499
|8,999
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|2,299
|4,299
|11,999
|Mumbai
|Kolkata
|3,499
|-
|10,999
|Mumbai
|Goa
|1,699
|2,599
|8,999
|Mumbai
|Hyderabad
|1,799
|2,699
|9,999
|Mumbai
|Ahmedabad
|1,499
|2,999
|7,999
|Mumbai
|Chandigarh
|3,399
|5,599
|9,999
|Mumbai
|Varanasi
|3,499
|-
|9,999
|Pune
|Hyderabad
|1,999
|3,499
|7,999
|Port Blair
|Kolkata
|2,299
|3,499
|7,999
(Value in rupees)
Vistara has also announced the addition of 62 new flights on its network from Mumbai and Delhi.
The announcements from the airline comes at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market.
On Monday, state-run Air India also announced new domestic and international flights.