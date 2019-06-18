Air India To Start New Domestic, International Flights. Check Routes Here

Air India will commence flights on the Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar and Mumbai-Nairobi routes from September 27

State-run Air India has announced new domestic and international flights. The national carrier will commence flights on the Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar and Mumbai-Nairobi routes from September 27, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday on Twitter. "I am delighted to announce that on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27th Sept 2019, Air India will begin a direct Mumbai-Nairobi flight (4 days a week) to improve air connectivity between India & Kenya," said Mr Puri. Last Friday, Mr Puri had said that the airline will start an Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight from September 27.

I am delighted to announce that on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27th Sept 2019, @airindiain will begin a direct Mumbai-Nairobi flight (4 days a week) to improve air connectivity between India & Kenya. pic.twitter.com/fX26RYWpp2 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 17, 2019

To honour another long pending demand of devotees to provide air connectivity between Guru Nagri & Sri Patna Sahib, I am delighted to announce the commencement of a daily @airindiain flight between Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar from 27th Sept 2019. pic.twitter.com/7mwr7OjbvM — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 17, 2019

The announcement from the airline comes at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market.

Last week, IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, announced flights on both domestic and international routes.

IndiGo has announced new domestic flights on the Ahmedabad-Guwahati-Ahmedabad and Ahmedabad-Bagdogra-Ahmedabad routes from July 5, 2019. The airline has also introduced new flights on the Kolkata-Gaya, Kolkata-Patna, Kolkata-Varanasi and Gaya-Varanasi routes from August 8. On its international network, IndiGo will operate new flights between Delhi and Chengdu, China from September 15.

