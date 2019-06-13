IndiGo Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 1,499

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft.

IndiGo on Thursday announced the launch of 12 daily non-stop ATR flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,499, according to a press release issued by the airline. The new flights introduced by the carrier, will be operated on Kolkata-Gaya, Kolkata-Patna, Kolkata-Varanasi and Gaya-Varanasi routes, starting from August 8, 2019. The carrier also announced additional frequency on Kolkata-Varanasi route. Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website with immediate effect, IndiGo said in a statement. (Also read: IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets From 999 Rupees)

Schedule of IndiGo's flights starting from August 8:

Flight No. Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival Effective Date Fares (INR) 6E 7713 Daily Kolkata 07:00 Gaya 08:35 08-Aug-19 Rs 1,999 6E 7714 Daily except Sunday Gaya 09:05 Kolkata 10:30 08-Aug-19 Rs 1,999 6E 7715 Daily except Sunday Kolkata 11:05 Gaya 12:25 08-Aug-19 Rs 1,999 6E 7714 Sunday Gaya 09:30 Varanasi 10:30 08-Aug-19 Rs 1,499 6E 7715 Sunday Varanasi 11:25 Gaya 12:25 08-Aug-19 Rs 1,499 6E 7715 Daily Gaya 12:45 Varanasi 13:45 08-Aug-19 Rs 1,499 6E 7716 Daily Varanasi 14:15 Gaya 15:00 08-Aug-19 Rs 1,499 6E 7716 Daily Gaya 15:20 Kolkata 16:40 08-Aug-19 Rs 1,999 6E 7717 Daily Kolkata 17:25 Patna 19:00 08-Aug-19 Rs 1,826 6E 7718 Daily Patna 19:30 Kolkata 21:05 08-Aug-19 Rs 1,737 6E 7719 Daily Kolkata 21:35 Varanasi 23:35 08-Aug-19 Rs 2,594 6E 7721 Daily Varanasi 23:55 Kolkata 01:45 08-Aug-19 Rs 2,523

According to the IndiGo statement, the new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who want to experience Buddhist history and spirituality. "The flights will provide new and affordable flying options on these routes," it said.

IndiGo has recently also introduced flight connections on Ahmedabad-Guwahati and Ahmedabad-Bagdogra routes, starting from July 5. The carrier also announced a host of new international routes on its network. On Wednesday, the carrier announced the launch of non-stop daily flights between Delhi and Chengdu in China. These flights will be operational from September 15.

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft. The airline offers over 1400 daily flights and connects 54 domestic destinations and 19 international destinations, according to the release.