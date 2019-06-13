IndiGo Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 4,499

IndiGo announced new domestic flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs Rs 4,499. The new daily direct flights introduced by the carrier, will be operated on Ahmedabad-Guwahati-Ahmedabad and Ahmedabad-Bagdogra-Ahmedabad routes, starting from July 5, 2019, the carrier said in a press release. Bookings for the flights are open via airline's website. The announcement from the airline comes at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market.

Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival Daily Ahmedabad 9:40 Bagdogra 12:10 Daily Bagdogra 12:50 Ahmedabad 15:30 Daily Ahmedabad 16:20 Guwahati 19:20 Daily Guwahati 20:00 Ahmedabad 23:00

IndiGo also announced a host of new international routes on its network. On Wednesday, the carrier announced non-stop daily flights between Delhi and Chengdu in China from September 15.

Earlier this month, IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, had announced the addition of international flights on Mumbai to Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Chennai to Kuala Lumpur routes. The flights between Mumbai and Damman will be operational from July 5. The flights between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur will start from July 15. From July 5, the carrier will also operate additional daily direct flights on Mumbai-Doha routes.

In a separate offer, IndiGo is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999 and Rs. 3,499 respectively in a limited period special sale.