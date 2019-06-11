IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets From 999 Rupees

IndiGo currently has a fleet of over 200 aircraft.

Passenger carrier IndiGo is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999 and Rs 3,499 respectively in a four-day special sale. Bookings under the sale, which is valid for travel between June 16 and September 28, can be made till June 14, according to the airline's official website, goindigo.in. Additionally, the airline is offering cashback up to Rs 2,000 on a minimum transaction of Rs 4000 on bookings done via IndusInd bank credit or debit card. (Also read: IndiGo Announces New International Flights)

Domestic covered under IndiGo's offer on flight tickets

IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 999 on flights flying between Chennai and Bengaluru. Some of the other discounted all-inclusive domestic fares offered under IndiGo's sale are on flights flying from Delhi to Jaipur (starting at Rs 1,499), Delhi to Lucknow (starting at Rs 1,799), Mumbai to Ahmedabad (starting at Rs 1,299), Bengaluru to Chennai (starting at Rs 1,199), Bengaluru to Kochi (starting at Rs 1,499), Kolkatato Patna (starting at Rs 1,599), Chennai to Coimbatore (starting at Rs 1,599), Pune to Goa (starting at Rs 1,699), and others.

International destinations covered under IndiGo's offer on flight tickets

Some of the discounted all-inclusive international fares offered under IndiGo's sale are on flights flying from Delhi to Doha (starting at Rs 9,699), Delhi to Kathmandu (starting at Rs 4,199), Mumbai to Dubai (starting at Rs 8,199), Bengaluru to Colombo (starting at Rs 6,099) and Chennai to Dubai (starting at Rs 6,499), and others.

Terms and conditions of IndiGo's offer

Customers willing to plan their travel can book tickets via IndiGo's website - goindigo.in, the airline said in a statement. The offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across carrier's domestic and international network. This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable, IndiGo noted. However, change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference under this offer.

IndiGo currently has a fleet of over 200 aircraft and offers around 1400 daily flights and connects 54 domestic destinations and 18 international destinations, according to a press release.