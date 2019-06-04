NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

IndiGo Announces New International Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 6,999

Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website, goindigo.in, the airline said in a statement.

Aviation | | Updated: June 04, 2019 16:41 IST
IndiGo on Tuesday announced the addition of international flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 6,999. The new non-stop daily flights will be operated on Mumbai-Dammam and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur routes, the airline said in a press release. The new flights between Mumbai and Damman will be operational from July 5. The flights between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur will start from July 15. From July 5, the airline will also operate additional daily non-stop flights on Mumbai-Doha routes. Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website, goindigo.in, the airline said in a statement. (Also read: SpiceJet Announces New Domestic, International Flights)

Schedule of IndiGo's flights starting from July, 2019

Flight NumberFrequencyOriginDepartureDestinationArrivalEffective DateFares 
6E 1719DailyMumbai18:40Doha20:005-Jul-19Rs 8,479
6E 1718DailyDoha21:00Mumbai3:105-Jul-19Rs 8489
6E 1837DailyMumbai7:35Dammam9:105-Jul-19Rs 10,999
6E 1838DailyDammam10:35Mumbai16:305-Jul-19Rs 10,999
6E 1815DailyChennai5:05Kuala Lumpur11:3015-Jul-19Rs 7,900
6E 1816DailyKuala Lumpur12:30Chennai13:4015-Jul-19Rs 6,999
6E 1817DailyChennai17:45Kuala Lumpur0:3015-Jul-19Rs 7,900
6E 1818DailyKuala Lumpur1:30Chennai3:0015-Jul-19Rs 6,999

(As mentioned on IndiGo's release)

According to the IndiGo statement, the new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options. " With the addition of these new international flight, we are committed to expanding our network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers," it said.

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft. The airline offers over 1400 daily flights and connects 53 domestic destinations and 17 international destinations, according to the release.

