IndiGo Announces New International Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 6,999

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft.

IndiGo on Tuesday announced the addition of international flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 6,999. The new non-stop daily flights will be operated on Mumbai-Dammam and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur routes, the airline said in a press release. The new flights between Mumbai and Damman will be operational from July 5. The flights between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur will start from July 15. From July 5, the airline will also operate additional daily non-stop flights on Mumbai-Doha routes. Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website, goindigo.in, the airline said in a statement. (Also read: SpiceJet Announces New Domestic, International Flights)

Schedule of IndiGo's flights starting from July, 2019

Flight Number Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival Effective Date Fares 6E 1719 Daily Mumbai 18:40 Doha 20:00 5-Jul-19 Rs 8,479 6E 1718 Daily Doha 21:00 Mumbai 3:10 5-Jul-19 Rs 8489 6E 1837 Daily Mumbai 7:35 Dammam 9:10 5-Jul-19 Rs 10,999 6E 1838 Daily Dammam 10:35 Mumbai 16:30 5-Jul-19 Rs 10,999 6E 1815 Daily Chennai 5:05 Kuala Lumpur 11:30 15-Jul-19 Rs 7,900 6E 1816 Daily Kuala Lumpur 12:30 Chennai 13:40 15-Jul-19 Rs 6,999 6E 1817 Daily Chennai 17:45 Kuala Lumpur 0:30 15-Jul-19 Rs 7,900 6E 1818 Daily Kuala Lumpur 1:30 Chennai 3:00 15-Jul-19 Rs 6,999

(As mentioned on IndiGo's release)

According to the IndiGo statement, the new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options. " With the addition of these new international flight, we are committed to expanding our network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers," it said.

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft. The airline offers over 1400 daily flights and connects 53 domestic destinations and 17 international destinations, according to the release.