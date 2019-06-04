NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
SpiceJet Announces New Domestic, International Flights, Check Routes Here

SpiceJet's new flights on the domestic network will commence operations from June 20, while the international flight will be effective from July 1

Aviation | | Updated: June 04, 2019 14:46 IST
Last month, SpiceJet had also announced a daily direct flight on Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai sector


SpiceJet has announced the launch of new flights on domestic and international routes. SpiceJet announced a daily direct flight on Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati sector and 14 new domestic flights, according to a press release shared by the private carrier. All flights on the domestic network will commence operations from June 20, while the international flight will be effective from July 1, noted SpiceJet. The announcement from SpiceJet comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.

Here's the schedule of SpiceJet's new flights:

OriginDestinationDepartureArrivalFrequency
BengaluruMangaluru5:407:05Ex Monday
MangaluruBengaluru7:308:25Ex Monday
BengaluruMangaluru20:1521:15Ex Wednesday
MangaluruBengaluru21:3522:40Ex Wednesday
BengaluruGwalior8:4512:00Ex Tuesday
GwaliorBengaluru12:2015:35Ex Tuesday
BengaluruBelagavi16:4518:05Ex Wednesday
BelagaviBengaluru18:2519:25Ex Wednesday
KolkataDibrugarh4:507:20Daily
DibrugarhKolkata11:0012:40Daily
GuwahatiDibrugarh9:0010:40Daily
DibrugarhGuwahati7:408:35Daily
KolkataGwalior13:1015:40Daily
GwaliorKolkata16:0018:20Daily
GuwahatiDhaka11:5513:20Daily
DhakaGuwahati14:1014:35Daily

All the new flights will be operational daily, except the flights on the Bengaluru-Mangalore-Bengaluru sector which will be operational on all days of the week except Monday and Wednesday. The flight on the Bengaluru-Gwalior-Bengaluru sector will be operational on all days of the week except Tuesday whereas the flight on the Bengaluru-Belagavi-Bengaluru sector will be operational on all days of the week except Wednesday.

Last month, SpiceJet had also announced a daily direct flight on Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai sector.

