SpiceJet Announces New Domestic, International Flights, Check Routes Here

Last month, SpiceJet had also announced a daily direct flight on Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai sector

SpiceJet has announced the launch of new flights on domestic and international routes. SpiceJet announced a daily direct flight on Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati sector and 14 new domestic flights, according to a press release shared by the private carrier. All flights on the domestic network will commence operations from June 20, while the international flight will be effective from July 1, noted SpiceJet. The announcement from SpiceJet comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.

Here's the schedule of SpiceJet's new flights:

Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Bengaluru Mangaluru 5:40 7:05 Ex Monday Mangaluru Bengaluru 7:30 8:25 Ex Monday Bengaluru Mangaluru 20:15 21:15 Ex Wednesday Mangaluru Bengaluru 21:35 22:40 Ex Wednesday Bengaluru Gwalior 8:45 12:00 Ex Tuesday Gwalior Bengaluru 12:20 15:35 Ex Tuesday Bengaluru Belagavi 16:45 18:05 Ex Wednesday Belagavi Bengaluru 18:25 19:25 Ex Wednesday Kolkata Dibrugarh 4:50 7:20 Daily Dibrugarh Kolkata 11:00 12:40 Daily Guwahati Dibrugarh 9:00 10:40 Daily Dibrugarh Guwahati 7:40 8:35 Daily Kolkata Gwalior 13:10 15:40 Daily Gwalior Kolkata 16:00 18:20 Daily Guwahati Dhaka 11:55 13:20 Daily Dhaka Guwahati 14:10 14:35 Daily

All the new flights will be operational daily, except the flights on the Bengaluru-Mangalore-Bengaluru sector which will be operational on all days of the week except Monday and Wednesday. The flight on the Bengaluru-Gwalior-Bengaluru sector will be operational on all days of the week except Tuesday whereas the flight on the Bengaluru-Belagavi-Bengaluru sector will be operational on all days of the week except Wednesday.

Last month, SpiceJet had also announced a daily direct flight on Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai sector.