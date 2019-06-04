SpiceJet Announces New Domestic, International Flights, Check Routes Here

SpiceJet has announced the launch of new flights on domestic and international routes. SpiceJet announced a daily direct flight on Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati sector and 14 new domestic flights, according to a press release shared by the private carrier. All flights on the domestic network will commence operations from June 20, while the international flight will be effective from July 1, noted SpiceJet. The announcement from SpiceJet comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.
Here's the schedule of SpiceJet's new flights:
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure
|Arrival
|Frequency
|Bengaluru
|Mangaluru
|5:40
|7:05
|Ex Monday
|Mangaluru
|Bengaluru
|7:30
|8:25
|Ex Monday
|Bengaluru
|Mangaluru
|20:15
|21:15
|Ex Wednesday
|Mangaluru
|Bengaluru
|21:35
|22:40
|Ex Wednesday
|Bengaluru
|Gwalior
|8:45
|12:00
|Ex Tuesday
|Gwalior
|Bengaluru
|12:20
|15:35
|Ex Tuesday
|Bengaluru
|Belagavi
|16:45
|18:05
|Ex Wednesday
|Belagavi
|Bengaluru
|18:25
|19:25
|Ex Wednesday
|Kolkata
|Dibrugarh
|4:50
|7:20
|Daily
|Dibrugarh
|Kolkata
|11:00
|12:40
|Daily
|Guwahati
|Dibrugarh
|9:00
|10:40
|Daily
|Dibrugarh
|Guwahati
|7:40
|8:35
|Daily
|Kolkata
|Gwalior
|13:10
|15:40
|Daily
|Gwalior
|Kolkata
|16:00
|18:20
|Daily
|Guwahati
|Dhaka
|11:55
|13:20
|Daily
|Dhaka
|Guwahati
|14:10
|14:35
|Daily
All the new flights will be operational daily, except the flights on the Bengaluru-Mangalore-Bengaluru sector which will be operational on all days of the week except Monday and Wednesday. The flight on the Bengaluru-Gwalior-Bengaluru sector will be operational on all days of the week except Tuesday whereas the flight on the Bengaluru-Belagavi-Bengaluru sector will be operational on all days of the week except Wednesday.
Last month, SpiceJet had also announced a daily direct flight on Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai sector.