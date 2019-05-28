SpiceJet Announces Additional Flights On Select Routes, Details Here

SpiceJet will deploy its Boeing 737 NG aircraft on all these routes.

SpiceJet has announced the introduction of additional flights on its domestic network. The additional flights introduced by the airline will be operational on Patna-Kolkata, Mumbai-Kanpur and Mumbai-Patna routes, the Gurugram-based airline said in a press release. The new services will begin from May 30. All the flights introduced will be operational daily, SpiceJet added. The airline will deploy its Boeing 737 NG aircraft on all these routes. Bookings for the flights are available on SpiceJet's website, mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents, the carrier mentioned. (Also read: GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 899 Rupees)

Here's the schedule of SpiceJet flights starting from May 30:

Flight No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Days of Operations Effective from 6426 Patna Kolkata 7:40 PM 9:00 PM Daily 30-May-19 6425 Kolkata Patna 6:00 AM 7:10 AM Daily 30-May-19 6429 Mumbai Terminal 2 Kanpur 10:30 AM 1:10 PM Daily 30-May-19 6430 Kanpur Mumbai Terminal 2 1:45 PM 4:10 PM Daily 30-May-19 6426 Mumbai Terminal 2 Patna 4:50 PM 7:10 PM Daily 30-May-19 6425 Patna Mumbai Terminal 2 7:40 AM 9:55 AM Daily 30-May-19

(As mentioned on SpiceJet's website- spicejet.com)

Starting April 1, SpiceJet has so far announced 106 new flights which include 73 connecting Mumbai, 16 connecting Delhi and 8 flights between Mumbai and Delhi.

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo announced new domestic flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,499. The new flights introduced by the carrier, will be operated on Shillong-Kolkata route, starting from July 20, 2019. Last month, IndiGo also announced new flights between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi. These new connections will become operational from June 5, 2019. From July 5, 2019, the airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and Dammam (Saudi Arabia), the airline had earlier said in a statement.