GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 899 Rupees, Details Here

GoAir is offering 10 lakh seats on sale in a limited-period offer, said the airline on microblogging website Twitter. GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 899. Under the offer, customers can book flight tickets till May 29. A travel period from June 15 to December 31, 2019 is allowed under the sale, according to GoAir's website, goair.in. The announcements from the airlines comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.

The GoAir Mega Million #SALE is on for 3 days only!

1 MILLION Seats are waiting for you at fares starting ₹899* for travel between 15th Jun – 31st Dec, 2019. #GrabAndGo

Book now: https://t.co/aP7GZmyAvppic.twitter.com/GQ7Boy70Ry — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) May 27, 2019

The private sector carrier is also offering a cashback up to Rs. 500 on paying through Paytm. The avail the offer, which is valid only once per user, customers need to make a minimum transaction of Rs 2,499. The offer assures a minimum cashback of Rs 50, noted GoAir.

In a separate scheme, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale, valid for travel till December 15, 2019, can be made till May 30, according to the airline's website. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination, said the airline. GoAir is also offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively.

The country's civil aviation market has witnessed high competition and robust growth in air traffic over past few months.

In the first four months of 2019, the number of flyers was up 2.5 per cent at 464.47 lakh compared to 453.03 lakh in January to April of 2018, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.