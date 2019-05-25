IndiGo Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 2,499

Last month, IndiGo also announced new flights between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi.

IndiGo announced new domestic flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,499, according to airline's official website- goindigo.in. The new flights introduced by the carrier, will be operated on Shillong-Kolkata route, starting from July 20, 2019. Bookings for the flights are open via airline's website. IndiGo's latest announcement comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market. (Also read: Air India To Start New Domestic, International Flights From June)

Here's the schedule of IndiGo's flights starting from July 20, 2019:

Flight no. Origin Destination Departure time Arrival time Effective Date Frequency 6E 7986 Kolkata Shillong 14:45 16:25 20-Jul-19 1st Frequency 6E 7987 Shillong Kolkata 16:45 18:30 20-Jul-19 1st Frequency

(As mentioned on IndiGo's website)

Last month, IndiGo also announced new flights between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi. These new connections will become operational from June 5, 2019. From July 5, 2019, the airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and Dammam (Saudi Arabia), the airline earlier said in a statement.

Meanwhile, rival GoAir is offering connecting flights on domestic and international sectors at a starting all-inclusive ticket price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under this sale can be made till May 30, 2019. The carrier is offering discounts on sectors such as Guwahati-Kolkata-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Chandigarh-Ahmedabad-Pune, Ranchi-Delhi-Ahmedabad, among others. In a separate offer, GoAir is also offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375.