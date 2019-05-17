NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

SpiceJet Announces New Domestic, International Flights, Check Routes Here

Earlier this month, SpiceJet had announced the launch of 12 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its network

Aviation | Updated: May 17, 2019 17:51 IST
SpiceJet domestic flights on new routes will be effective from May 20


SpiceJet on Thursday announced the launch of new flights on domestic and international routes. SpiceJet announced a daily direct flight on Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai sector and six new flights connecting Mumbai, according to a press release shared by the private sector airline. The new flights to Jeddah will start from July 5 and the domestic flights will start from May 20, SpiceJet said in a statement. The announcement from SpiceJet comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.

SpiceJet also announced a special all-inclusive fare of Rs 12,399 on the Mumbai-Jeddah and Rs 15,399 on the Jeddah-Mumbai route. 

"The new domestic flights will help in minimizing the passenger inconvenience caused due to the sudden shortage in capacity within the Indian aviation industry," Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales and revenue officer, SpiceJet.

Here's the schedule of SpiceJet's new flights:

OriginDestinationDepartureArrivalFrequencyEffective From
MumbaiJeddah7:30 PM10:15 PMDailyJuly 5, 2019
JeddahMumbai11:30 PM6:20 AMDailyJuly 5, 2019
GuwahatiBagdogra9:20 AM10:10 AMDailyMay 20, 2019
BagdograGuwahati10:40 AM12:00 noonDailyMay 20, 2019
MumbaiDehradun4:35 PM6:30 PMDailyMay 20, 2019
DehradunMumbai7:00 PM9:50 PMDailyMay 20, 2019
MumbaiGuwahati5:30 AM8:50 AMDailyMay 20, 2019
GuwahatiMumbai12:30 PM3:45 PMDailyMay 20, 2019

Earlier this month, SpiceJet had announced the launch of 12 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its network.



