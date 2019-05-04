SpiceJet Announces New Domestic Flights, Check Routes Here

SpiceJet's new flights will be effective from May 11, 2019

SpiceJet on Friday announced the launch of 12 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its network, said the private sector airline in a press release. Of the new flights, six are to and from Mumbai while six connect Delhi, noted the statement. All the new flights will be effective from May 11, 2019, according to the Gurugram-based carrier. The announcement by SpiceJet comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily.

Here's the schedule of new SpiceJet flights starting from May 11:

Flight No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Days of Operations SG 6352 Mumbai (Terminal 2) Bengaluru 8:00 PM 9:35 PM Daily SG 6351 Bengaluru Mumbai (Terminal 2) 5:15 AM 7:10 AM Daily SG 6351 Mumbai (Terminal 2) Gorakhpur 7:50 AM 10:10 AM Daily SG 6353 Gorakhpur Mumbai(Terminal 2) 10:45 AM 1:05 PM Daily SG 6354 Mumbai (Terminal 2) Chennai 1:55 PM 3:50 PM Daily SG 6355 Chennai Mumbai (Terminal 2) 5:20 PM 7:15 PM Daily SG 8955 Delhi (Terminal 2) Srinagar 3:10 PM 4:40 PM Daily SG 8956 Srinagar Delhi (Terminal 2) 5:20 PM 6:50 PM Daily SG 8903 Delhi (Terminal 2) Vishakhapatnam 9:10 AM 11:25 AM Daily SG 8904 Vishakhapatnam Delhi (Terminal 2) 11:55 AM 2:15 PM Daily SG 8952 Delhi (Terminal 2) Kochi 7:30 PM 10:40 PM Daily SG 8951 Kochi Delhi (Terminal 2) 5:30 AM 8:30 AM Daily

Last month, SpiceJet had announced the launch of 28 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities. The airline also announced new direct international flights from Mumbai to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu.

