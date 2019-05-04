NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

SpiceJet Announces New Domestic Flights, Check Routes Here

The announcement by SpiceJet comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily.

Aviation | | Updated: May 04, 2019 14:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SpiceJet Announces New Domestic Flights, Check Routes Here

SpiceJet's new flights will be effective from May 11, 2019


SpiceJet on Friday announced the launch of 12 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its network, said the private sector airline in a press release. Of the new flights, six are to and from Mumbai while six connect Delhi, noted the statement. All the new flights will be effective from May 11, 2019, according to the Gurugram-based carrier. The announcement by SpiceJet comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily.         

Here's the schedule of new SpiceJet flights starting from May 11:

Flight No.OriginDestinationDepartureArrivalDays of Operations
SG 6352Mumbai (Terminal 2)Bengaluru8:00 PM9:35 PMDaily
SG 6351BengaluruMumbai (Terminal 2)5:15 AM7:10 AMDaily
SG 6351Mumbai (Terminal 2)Gorakhpur7:50 AM10:10 AMDaily
SG 6353GorakhpurMumbai(Terminal 2)10:45 AM1:05 PMDaily
SG 6354Mumbai (Terminal 2)Chennai1:55 PM3:50 PMDaily
SG 6355ChennaiMumbai (Terminal 2)5:20 PM7:15 PMDaily
SG 8955Delhi (Terminal 2)Srinagar3:10 PM4:40 PMDaily
SG 8956SrinagarDelhi (Terminal 2)5:20 PM6:50 PMDaily
SG 8903Delhi (Terminal 2)Vishakhapatnam9:10 AM11:25 AMDaily
SG 8904VishakhapatnamDelhi (Terminal 2)11:55 AM2:15 PMDaily
SG 8952Delhi (Terminal 2)Kochi7:30 PM10:40 PMDaily
SG 8951KochiDelhi (Terminal 2)5:30 AM8:30 AMDaily

Last month, SpiceJet had announced the launch of 28 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities. The airline also announced new direct international flights from Mumbai to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SpiceJet new flights

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone FaniFani UpdatesRahul GandhiMasood AzharPepsiCoAnil AmbaniElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesOppo F11 ProRealme C2IPL TicketsVideocon D2HOnePlus 7 ProOnePlus 6T

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top