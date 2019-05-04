SpiceJet Announces New Domestic Flights, Check Routes Here

SpiceJet on Friday announced the launch of 12 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its network, said the private sector airline in a press release. Of the new flights, six are to and from Mumbai while six connect Delhi, noted the statement. All the new flights will be effective from May 11, 2019, according to the Gurugram-based carrier. The announcement by SpiceJet comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily.
Here's the schedule of new SpiceJet flights starting from May 11:
|Flight No.
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure
|Arrival
|Days of Operations
|SG 6352
|Mumbai (Terminal 2)
|Bengaluru
|8:00 PM
|9:35 PM
|Daily
|SG 6351
|Bengaluru
|Mumbai (Terminal 2)
|5:15 AM
|7:10 AM
|Daily
|SG 6351
|Mumbai (Terminal 2)
|Gorakhpur
|7:50 AM
|10:10 AM
|Daily
|SG 6353
|Gorakhpur
|Mumbai(Terminal 2)
|10:45 AM
|1:05 PM
|Daily
|SG 6354
|Mumbai (Terminal 2)
|Chennai
|1:55 PM
|3:50 PM
|Daily
|SG 6355
|Chennai
|Mumbai (Terminal 2)
|5:20 PM
|7:15 PM
|Daily
|SG 8955
|Delhi (Terminal 2)
|Srinagar
|3:10 PM
|4:40 PM
|Daily
|SG 8956
|Srinagar
|Delhi (Terminal 2)
|5:20 PM
|6:50 PM
|Daily
|SG 8903
|Delhi (Terminal 2)
|Vishakhapatnam
|9:10 AM
|11:25 AM
|Daily
|SG 8904
|Vishakhapatnam
|Delhi (Terminal 2)
|11:55 AM
|2:15 PM
|Daily
|SG 8952
|Delhi (Terminal 2)
|Kochi
|7:30 PM
|10:40 PM
|Daily
|SG 8951
|Kochi
|Delhi (Terminal 2)
|5:30 AM
|8:30 AM
|Daily
Last month, SpiceJet had announced the launch of 28 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities. The airline also announced new direct international flights from Mumbai to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu.
