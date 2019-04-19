SpiceJet Announces 24 New Domestic Flights, Check Schedule Here

SpiceJet on Thursday announced the introduction of 24 new flights on its domestic network. The daily direct flights introduced by the airline will be operated to connect Mumbai and Delhi with other cities, according to the private sector airline. The flights from Delhi will be operational on Delhi-Patna-Delhi and Delhi-Bangalore-Delhi routes, besides two additional frequencies in the Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai sector, the Gurugram-based airline said in a press release. The new services will become operational between April 26 and May 2, SpiceJet added. (Also read: IndiGo Announces Additional Flights On Select Routes)
Here's the schedule of the new SpiceJet flights starting between April 26 and May 2:
|Flight No.
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure
|Arrival
|Start Date
|SG 276
|Mumbai
|Jaipur
|5:20 AM
|7:25 AM
|26-Apr
|SG 279
|Jaipur
|Mumbai
|7:55 AM
|9:50 AM
|26-Apr
|SG 258
|Mumbai
|Patna
|10:30 AM
|12:55 PM
|26-Apr
|SG 284
|Patna
|Mumbai
|1:35 PM
|4:05 PM
|26-Apr
|SG 8704
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|5:15 PM
|7:25 PM
|26-Apr
|SG 8705
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|8:30 PM
|10:45 PM
|26-Apr
|SG 8701
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|7:20 AM
|9:25 AM
|30-Apr
|SG 8702
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|10:10 AM
|12:10 PM
|30-Apr
|SG 8721
|Delhi
|Patna
|12:55 PM
|2:40 PM
|30-Apr
|SG 8722
|Patna
|Delhi
|3:20 PM
|5:00 PM
|30-Apr
|SG 8719
|Delhi
|Bengaluru
|6:30 PM
|9:15 PM
|30-Apr
|SG 8720
|Bengaluru
|Delhi
|10:00 PM
|12:45 AM
|30-Apr
|SG 6373
|Mumbai
|Bagdogra
|5:15 AM
|8:00 AM
|2-May
|SG 6374
|Bagdogra
|Mumbai
|8:30 AM
|11:15 AM
|2-May
|SG 6371
|Mumbai
|Amritsar
|12:00 noon
|2:45 PM
|2-May
|SG 6372
|Amritsar
|Mumbai
|3:20 PM
|6:05 PM
|2-May
|SG 6249
|Mumbai
|Mangaluru
|6:45 PM
|8:20 PM
|2-May
|SG 6250
|Mangaluru
|Mumbai
|9:50 PM
|11:30 PM
|2-May
|SG 6363
|Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|7:20 AM
|8:50 AM
|2-May
|SG 6364
|Mumbai
|Hyderabad
|9:30 PM
|11:00 PM
|2-May
|SG 6361
|Mumbai
|Coimbatore
|9:20 AM
|11:10 AM
|2-May
|SG 6362
|Coimbatore
|Mumbai
|12:05 PM
|1:55 PM
|2-May
|SG 6365
|Mumbai
|Kolkata
|2:45 PM
|5:30 PM
|2-May
|SG 6366
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|6:00 PM
|8:45 PM
|2-May
SpiceJet airlines said the new daily direct flights will be operated in the sectors of Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Patna-Mumbai, Mumbai-Bagdogra-Mumbai, Mumbai-Amritsar-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai, Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai and Mumbai-Mangaluru-Mumbai.
SpiceJet airlines also announced the induction of six Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet. "SpiceJet will induct six more Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease and it has applied to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for a no-objection certificate (NOC) to import these planes," the airline said. The aircraft would begin joining SpiceJet's fleet in the next ten days subject to regulatory approvals, it added.
Last week, the carrier announced the induction of 16 Boeing 737s to its fleet on dry lease, and five regional jets, following the grounding of Jet Airways planes. The total number of planes to be inducted in the immediate future now stands at 27, the airline said.
