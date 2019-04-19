SpiceJet Announces 24 New Domestic Flights, Check Schedule Here

SpiceJet airlines' new services will become operational between April 26 and May 2.

SpiceJet on Thursday announced the introduction of 24 new flights on its domestic network. The daily direct flights introduced by the airline will be operated to connect Mumbai and Delhi with other cities, according to the private sector airline. The flights from Delhi will be operational on Delhi-Patna-Delhi and Delhi-Bangalore-Delhi routes, besides two additional frequencies in the Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai sector, the Gurugram-based airline said in a press release. The new services will become operational between April 26 and May 2, SpiceJet added. (Also read: IndiGo Announces Additional Flights On Select Routes)

Here's the schedule of the new SpiceJet flights starting between April 26 and May 2:

Flight No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Start Date SG 276 Mumbai Jaipur 5:20 AM 7:25 AM 26-Apr SG 279 Jaipur Mumbai 7:55 AM 9:50 AM 26-Apr SG 258 Mumbai Patna 10:30 AM 12:55 PM 26-Apr SG 284 Patna Mumbai 1:35 PM 4:05 PM 26-Apr SG 8704 Mumbai Delhi 5:15 PM 7:25 PM 26-Apr SG 8705 Delhi Mumbai 8:30 PM 10:45 PM 26-Apr SG 8701 Delhi Mumbai 7:20 AM 9:25 AM 30-Apr SG 8702 Mumbai Delhi 10:10 AM 12:10 PM 30-Apr SG 8721 Delhi Patna 12:55 PM 2:40 PM 30-Apr SG 8722 Patna Delhi 3:20 PM 5:00 PM 30-Apr SG 8719 Delhi Bengaluru 6:30 PM 9:15 PM 30-Apr SG 8720 Bengaluru Delhi 10:00 PM 12:45 AM 30-Apr SG 6373 Mumbai Bagdogra 5:15 AM 8:00 AM 2-May SG 6374 Bagdogra Mumbai 8:30 AM 11:15 AM 2-May SG 6371 Mumbai Amritsar 12:00 noon 2:45 PM 2-May SG 6372 Amritsar Mumbai 3:20 PM 6:05 PM 2-May SG 6249 Mumbai Mangaluru 6:45 PM 8:20 PM 2-May SG 6250 Mangaluru Mumbai 9:50 PM 11:30 PM 2-May SG 6363 Hyderabad Mumbai 7:20 AM 8:50 AM 2-May SG 6364 Mumbai Hyderabad 9:30 PM 11:00 PM 2-May SG 6361 Mumbai Coimbatore 9:20 AM 11:10 AM 2-May SG 6362 Coimbatore Mumbai 12:05 PM 1:55 PM 2-May SG 6365 Mumbai Kolkata 2:45 PM 5:30 PM 2-May SG 6366 Kolkata Mumbai 6:00 PM 8:45 PM 2-May

SpiceJet airlines said the new daily direct flights will be operated in the sectors of Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Patna-Mumbai, Mumbai-Bagdogra-Mumbai, Mumbai-Amritsar-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai, Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai and Mumbai-Mangaluru-Mumbai.

SpiceJet airlines also announced the induction of six Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet. "SpiceJet will induct six more Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease and it has applied to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for a no-objection certificate (NOC) to import these planes," the airline said. The aircraft would begin joining SpiceJet's fleet in the next ten days subject to regulatory approvals, it added.

Last week, the carrier announced the induction of 16 Boeing 737s to its fleet on dry lease, and five regional jets, following the grounding of Jet Airways planes. The total number of planes to be inducted in the immediate future now stands at 27, the airline said.

