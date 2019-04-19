NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
SpiceJet Announces 24 New Domestic Flights, Check Schedule Here

SpiceJet airlines said the new daily domestic flights will be operated in the sectors of Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Patna-Mumbai, among others.

Aviation | | Updated: April 19, 2019 13:27 IST
SpiceJet airlines' new services will become operational between April 26 and May 2.


SpiceJet on Thursday announced the introduction of 24 new flights on its domestic network. The daily direct flights introduced by the airline will be operated to connect Mumbai and Delhi with other cities, according to the private sector airline. The flights from Delhi will be operational on Delhi-Patna-Delhi and Delhi-Bangalore-Delhi routes, besides two additional frequencies in the Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai sector, the Gurugram-based airline said in a press release. The new services will become operational between April 26 and May 2, SpiceJet added. (Also read: IndiGo Announces Additional Flights On Select Routes)

Here's the schedule of the new SpiceJet flights starting between April 26 and May 2:

Flight No.OriginDestinationDepartureArrivalStart Date
SG 276MumbaiJaipur5:20 AM7:25 AM26-Apr
SG 279JaipurMumbai7:55 AM9:50 AM26-Apr
SG 258MumbaiPatna10:30 AM12:55 PM26-Apr
SG 284PatnaMumbai1:35 PM4:05 PM26-Apr
SG 8704MumbaiDelhi5:15 PM7:25 PM26-Apr
SG 8705DelhiMumbai8:30 PM10:45 PM26-Apr
SG 8701DelhiMumbai7:20 AM9:25 AM30-Apr
SG 8702MumbaiDelhi10:10 AM12:10 PM30-Apr
SG 8721DelhiPatna12:55 PM2:40 PM30-Apr
SG 8722PatnaDelhi3:20 PM5:00 PM30-Apr
SG 8719DelhiBengaluru6:30 PM9:15 PM30-Apr
SG 8720BengaluruDelhi10:00 PM12:45 AM30-Apr
SG 6373MumbaiBagdogra5:15 AM8:00 AM2-May
SG 6374BagdograMumbai8:30 AM11:15 AM2-May
SG 6371MumbaiAmritsar12:00 noon2:45 PM2-May
SG 6372AmritsarMumbai3:20 PM6:05 PM2-May
SG 6249MumbaiMangaluru6:45 PM8:20 PM2-May
SG 6250MangaluruMumbai9:50 PM11:30 PM2-May
SG 6363HyderabadMumbai7:20 AM8:50 AM2-May
SG 6364MumbaiHyderabad9:30 PM11:00 PM2-May
SG 6361MumbaiCoimbatore9:20 AM11:10 AM2-May
SG 6362CoimbatoreMumbai12:05 PM1:55 PM2-May
SG 6365MumbaiKolkata2:45 PM5:30 PM2-May
SG 6366KolkataMumbai6:00 PM8:45 PM2-May

(As mentioned on SpiceJet's website- spicejet.com)

SpiceJet airlines said the new daily direct flights will be operated in the sectors of Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Patna-Mumbai, Mumbai-Bagdogra-Mumbai, Mumbai-Amritsar-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai, Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai and Mumbai-Mangaluru-Mumbai.

SpiceJet airlines also announced the induction of six Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet. "SpiceJet will induct six more Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease and it has applied to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for a no-objection certificate (NOC) to import these planes," the airline said. The aircraft would begin joining SpiceJet's fleet in the next ten days subject to regulatory approvals, it added. 

(Also read: GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees)

Last week, the carrier announced the induction of 16 Boeing 737s to its fleet on dry lease, and five regional jets, following the grounding of Jet Airways planes. The total number of planes to be inducted in the immediate future now stands at 27, the airline said.



