Air India Offers Discount On Select Flight Tickets

Air India has recently introduced second daily flight service to Dubai each from Delhi and Mumbai.

Air India is offering discounts on select flight tickets in a limited-period offer. Bookings under the sale, which is valid for travel till September 30, 2019, can be made till June 15, according to the airline's official website - airindia.in. The discounted fares are available for travel on AI 911/AI912 Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai and on AI 915/AI 916 Delhi-Dubai-Delhi flights, the carrier noted. The announcement from Air India comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market. (Also read: SpiceJet Announces New Domestic, International Flights)

Schedule of Air India's additional flights connections:

Here's the schedule of flight connections between Delhi and Dubai:

Flight No. Frequency Departure Time Arrival Time AI 915 Mon, Tue, Wed & Sun Delhi 16:50 Dubai 19:00 AI 915 Fri Delhi 16:50 Dubai 19:20 AI 915 Thu,Sat Delhi 16:50 Dubai 19:30 AI 995 Daily Delhi 19:35 Dubai 22:45

Here's the schedule of flight connections between Dubai and Delhi:

Flight No. Frequency Departure Time Arrival Time AI 916 Mon, Tue, Wed & Sun Dubai 2040 Delhi 0200+1 AI 916 Thu,Fri Dubai 2050 Delhi 0200+1 AI 916 Sat Dubai 2200 Delhi 0310+1 AI 996 Daily Dubai 5 Delhi 500

Here's the schedule of flight connections between Mumbai and Dubai:

Flight No. Frequency Departure Time Arrival Time AI 983 Daily Mumbai 2000 Dubai 2155 AI 911 Mon, Tue, Wed, Sat, Sun Mumbai 2335 Dubai 0130+1 AI 911 Daily Mumbai 2310 Dubai 0105+1

Here's the schedule of flight connections between Dubai and Mumbai:

Flight No. Frequency Departure Time Arrival Time AI 912 Fri Dubai 225 Mumbai 710 AI 912 Mon, Tue, Wed Dubai 250 Mumbai 735 AI 912 Thu, Sat Dubai 300 Mumbai 745 AI 912 Sun Dubai 320 Mumbai 805 AI 984 Daily Dubai 2340 Mumbai 0415+1 AI 984 Daily Dubai 2330 Mumbai 0415+1

According to Air India's statement, the terms and conditions of carriage are applicable on these flights. "Air India reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether," the airline said in a statement.

Meanwhile, rival GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,399. The scheme is applicable on travel from June 15 to July 31, according to the airline's website - goair.in.