IndiGo Announces New International Flights, Check Schedule Here

IndiGo on Wednesday announced the addition of new international flights. The new non-stop daily flights will be operated between Delhi and Chengdu in China from September 15, the airline said in a press release. This will be the first non-stop service between Chengdu to Delhi, the carrier said in a statement. Bookings for the flights will be available on IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in. "We shall be opening sale of the flights as soon as we secure the requisite regulatory approvals," the airline said. (Also read: IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets From 999 Rupees)

Schedule of IndiGo's flights starting from September 15, 2019

Flight No. Origin Destination Frequency Effective 6E 7303 Delhi Chengdu Daily 15-Sep-19 6E 7304 Chengdu Delhi Daily 16-Sep-19

According to the IndiGo's statement, the new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options. "China is a market with immense potential and holds prominent trade, cultural and tourism values. We hope to further strengthen this relation by announcing our entry into China," William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said.

Earlier this month, the airline announced the addition of international flights on Mumbai to Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Chennai to Kuala Lumpur routes. The flights between Mumbai and Damman will be operational from July 5. The flights between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur will start from July 15. From July 5, the airline will also operate additional daily non-stop flights on Mumbai-Doha routes.

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft. The airline offers around 1,400 daily flights and connects 54 domestic destinations and 18 international destinations, according to the release.