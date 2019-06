GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,399 Rupees

GoAir offer: Under the scheme, the cheapest flight ticket is offered on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,399. The scheme is applicable on travel from June 15 to July 31, according to the private airline's website - goair.in. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is being offered by GoAir on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, starting at Rs 1,399. Flight tickets between Ahmedabad and Hyderabad are priced from Rs 1,666, according to the GoAir website. The carrier is also offering discounts for flight bookings on routes such as Ahmedabad-Kochi, Bengaluru-Kannur, Bhubaneswar-Kolkata, Chandigarh-Mumbai, Delhi-Lucknow, Goa-Mumbai, Guwahati-Kolkata, Hyderabad-Kolkata, Jaipur-Ahmedabad, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata-Port Blair, Port-Blair-Chennai, Lucknow-Hyderabad, Nagpur-Bengaluru and Pune-Kolkata, according to the GoAir bookings portal.

Here are the ticket prices being offered by GoAir under its scheme:

From To Travel Period Fare starting at Ahmedabad Bengaluru Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,499 Ahmedabad Chennai Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,899 Ahmedabad Hyderabad Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,666 Ahmedabad Kochi Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,199 Ahmedabad Kolkata Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,599 Bagdogra Guwahati Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,399 Bagdogra Delhi Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,299 Bagdogra Kolkata Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,599 Bengaluru Lucknow Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,098 Bengaluru Nagpur Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,999 Bengaluru Kannur Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,820 Bengaluru Ranchi Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,499 Bengaluru Patna Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,399 Bengaluru Hyderabad Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,699 Bengaluru Ahmedabad Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,499 Bengaluru Kolkata Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,499 Bhubaneswar Kolkata Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,699 Chandigarh Mumbai Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,449 Chandigarh Bengaluru Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,989 Chennai Kannur Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,165 Chennai Ahmedabad Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,859 Delhi Bengaluru Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,149 Delhi Lucknow Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,759 Delhi Ranchi Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,199 Delhi Kolkata Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,799 Delhi Guwahati Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,999 Delhi Bagdogra Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,399 Goa Mumbai Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,850 Guwahati Delhi Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,099 Guwahati Kolkata Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,418 Guwahati Bagdogra Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,499 Hyderabad Lucknow Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,189 Hyderabad Ahmedabad Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,798 Hyderabad Kolkata Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,098 Hyderabad Kochi Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,499 Jaipur Mumbai Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,999 Jaipur Ahmedabad Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,699 Jammu Srinagar Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,559 Kannur Mumbai Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,700 Kochi Ahmedabad Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,199 Kochi Mumbai Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,881 Kolkata Hyderabad Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,998 Kolkata Patna Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,799 Kolkata Mumbai Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,339 Kolkata Ahmedabad Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,499 Kolkata Pune Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,299 Kolkata Bhubaneshwar Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,699 Kolkata Delhi Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,899 Kolkata Port Blair Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,999 Kolkata Guwahati Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,675 Kolkata Bagdogra Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,899 Kolkata Bengaluru Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,799 Lucknow Hyderabad Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,289 Lucknow Bengaluru Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,599 Lucknow Chandigarh Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,499 Mumbai Patna Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 4,449 Mumbai Kochi Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,076 Mumbai Bhubaneswar Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,999 Nagpur Bengaluru Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,898 Patna Kolkata Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,499 Patna Bengaluru Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,399 Patna Ranchi Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,499 Port Blair Kolkata Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,549 Port Blair Bengaluru Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,997 Port Blair Chennai Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 2,999 Pune Kolkata Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,699 Pune Ahmedabad Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 1,799 Ranchi Bengaluru Jun 15 - Jul 31, 2019 Rs 3,299

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

Meanwhile, rival airline IndiGo has announced the addition of international flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 6,999. The new flights between Mumbai and Damman will be operated by the airline from July 5. The flights between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur will start from July 15. From July 5, the airline will also operate additional daily non-stop flights on Mumbai-Doha routes.

Earlier this week, SpiceJet also announced the launch of new flights on domestic and international routes. All flights on the domestic network will commence operations from June 20, while the international flight will be effective from July 1, according to SpiceJet.