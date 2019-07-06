GoAir Announces New International Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 8,299

Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website, the carrier mentioned.

GoAir announced the launch of new international flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 8,299, according to the carrier's website - goair.in. The new daily flights introduced by the airline, will be operational on Mumbai-Abu Dhabi, Abu-Dhabi-Mumbai, Kannur-Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi-Kannur routes, starting from July 19, 2019. Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website, the carrier mentioned. The announcement from GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.

Schedule of GoAir's new flights starting from July 19

Mumbai Abu Dhabi International Flight Schedule From To Departure (Local) Arrival (Local) Frequency Mumbai Abu Dhabi 15:05 16:45 Daily Abu Dhabi Mumbai 17:45 22:20 Daily Kannur Abu Dhabi International Flight Schedule From To Departure (Local) Arrival (Local) Frequency Kannur Abu Dhabi 18:45 21:15 Daily Abu Dhabi Kannur 22:15 3:45 Daily

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

Meanwhile, rival SpiceJet is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 888 and Rs 3,499, respectively. Under the scheme, which is valid for travel till September 25, 2019, flight tickets can be booked till July 6, according to the airline's website, spicejet.com.

SpiceJet recently announced eight direct daily overseas flights from Mumbai and Delhi. The new flights will be operational on Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai, Mumbai-Dhaka-Mumbai, Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi routes. The flights to Dhaka and Jeddah are effective from the last week of July while the flight to Riyadh will commence on August 15, 2019.

