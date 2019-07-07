SpiceJet Extends 'Monsoon Sale', Offers Flight Tickets From 888 Rupees

Under SpiceJet's "Monsoon Sale", flight tickets can be booked till July 7

SpiceJet has extended its "Monsoon Sale" till July 7, said the airline on microblogging website Twitter. Under the offer, the private carrier is offering domestic and international tickets from Rs. 888 and Rs. 3,499, respectively. SpiecJet's offer is valid for travel till September 25, according to the airline's website, spicejet.com. However, the discount is applicable on one-way fares only and cannot be combined with any other offers, noted the carrier. The announcement from the airline comes at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market.

Last week, SpiceJet announced new international flights at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 16,700. The new non-stop daily flights will be operated on the Mumbai-Hong Kong and Hong Kong-Mumbai routes, according to a press release issued by the carrier.

The airline had also announced the launch of new flights on Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai, Mumbai-Dhaka-Mumbai, Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi routes.

The country's civil aviation market has witnessed high competition over the past few months.

Domestic air passenger traffic in May increased by 2.96 per cent after a slump in April, according to the data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The domestic air traffic in May this year consisted of 12.20 million passengers as compared to 11.85 million passengers in the same month last year.

