IndiGo To Start New International Flights, Details Here

IndiGo airline: IndiGo's new international flights will commence on August 22

Private carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced new international flights. IndiGo will commence daily direct flights on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi route, it said in an official statement. The new flights will commence on August 22, said the airline. IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 8,899 and Rs. 10,000 on the Delhi-Dhaka and Dhaka-Delhi routes respectively. "As part of our mission to extend affordable air connectivity within India and internationally, we are delighted to announce daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Dhaka," said William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo.

IndiGo airline's new international flights' schedule:

Origin Departure Destination Arrival Delhi 13:30 Dhaka 16:10 Dhaka 17:10 Delhi 18:55

On Tuesday, IndiGo said it will start daily direct flights on the Delhi-Agartala and Delhi-Dibrugarh routes from August 14.

Last week, IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, had announced new overseas flights. The carrier will offer non-stop flights on Mumbai-Singapore and Mumbai-Bangkok routes, starting from August 22. InidiGo will also start flights on Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai, Mumbai-Kuwait-Mumbai and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi routes from July 25.

The country's civil aviation market has witnessed high competition over the past few months.

Domestic air passenger traffic in June increased by 6.19 per cent in comparison with the corresponding period a year ago, according to the data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).



