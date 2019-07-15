IndiGo Announces New International Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 7,548

IndiGo also announced non-stop daily flights between Delhi and Chengdu in China.

IndiGo announced additional international flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 7,548. The daily direct flights introduced by the carrier, will be operated on Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai, Mumbai-Kuwait-Mumbai and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi routes, the carrier said in a press release on Monday. The additional flights between Delhi and Jeddah will start from July 25, while the flights between Mumbai and Kuwait will become operational from August 5. The airline will add its third frequency on Mumbai-Dubai route on July 25. Bookings for the flights are open via airline's website.

Here's the schedule of IndiGo's new flights:

Flight No. Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival Effective Date Fares (INR) 6E 83 Daily Mumbai 12:30 Dubai 14:05 25-Jul-19 Rs 7770 6E 84 Daily Dubai 15:05 Mumbai 20:05 25-Jul-19 Rs 7548 6E 1766 Daily Mumbai 05:30 Kuwait 07:10 05-Aug-19 Rs 11,499 6E 1767 Daily Kuwait 08:10 Mumbai 15:10 05-Aug-19 Rs 13,999 6E 1741 Daily Delhi 22:00 Jeddah 02:10 25-Jul-19 Rs 15,899 6E 1742 Daily Jeddah 03:00 Delhi 11:15 26-Jul-19 Rs 14,999

The announcement from the airline comes at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market.

IndiGo recently also announced non-stop daily flights between Delhi and Chengdu in China from September 15.

Meanwhile, rival Air India is offering 10 per cent discount on international flight tickets under its 'Monsoon Bonanza Offer'. The state-run carrier also announced direct flights to Dubai from Indore and Kolkata.

