IndiGo Launches New Domestic Flights, Check Routes Here

IndiGo inaugurated seven new domestic flights on Kolkata-Shillong and Kolkata-Raipur routes

IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, started operations from Shillong on Saturday, the company said in a statement. The airline also inaugurated seven new domestic flights on Kolkata-Shillong and Kolkata-Raipur routes. The private carrier also said Kolkata-Shillong-Kolkata route is under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). "We are delighted to inaugurate our flights from Kolkata to Shillong and Raipur. Kolkata-Shillong is an RCS route, which will significantly increase connectivity and tourist traffic in the north-eastern region," said William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo.

Schedule of IndiGo's new domestic flights:

Origin Departure Destination Arrival Fares Frequency Kolkata 9:15 Raipur 11:10 Rs 2,499 Daily Raipur 12:00 Kolkata 14:25 Rs 2,799 Daily (Except Tuesday) Raipur 12:00 Kolkata 14:15 Rs 2,799 Every Tuesday Kolkata 14:45 Shillong 16:25 Rs 2,899 Daily Shillong 16:45 Kolkata 18:30 Rs 2,799 Daily Kolkata 19:00 Raipur 20:55 Rs 2,499 Daily Raipur 21:15 Kolkata 23:15 Rs 2,799 Daily

Last week, IndiGo introduced new overseas flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 8,499. It announced direct flights on Mumbai-Singapore and Mumbai-Bangkok routes, starting from August 22.

Earlier this month, IndiGo also said it will commence flights on Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai, Mumbai-Kuwait-Mumbai and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi routes, starting from July 25.

The country's civil aviation market has witnessed high competition over the past few months.

Domestic air passenger traffic in June increased by 6.19 per cent in comparison with the corresponding period a year ago, according to the data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

