IndiGo Introduces New Domestic Flights, Check Routes Here

IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, announced new domestic flights on Tuesday. IndiGo will start daily direct flights on the Delhi-Agartala and Delhi-Dibrugarh routes, it said in a press release. IndiGo also claimed that it will be the first airline to fly on Delhi-Agartala route. The new flights will commence on August 14, according to the private carrier's statement. IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,499 on the Delhi-Agartala and Delhi-Dibrugarh routes respectively.

Schedule of IndiGo airline's new domestic flights:

Origin Departure Destination Arrival Delhi 13:45 Agartala 16:20 Agartala 16:50 Delhi 19:25 Delhi 11:45 Dibrugarh 14:25 Dibrugarh 14:55 Delhi 17:50

"In line with the government's vision to strengthen tourism in the North-East, we are pleased to launch these flights to enhance point to point connectivity in the region," said William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo.

Last week, IndiGo had started operations from Shillong. It also inaugurated seven new domestic flights on the Kolkata-Shillong and Kolkata-Raipur routes.

Recently, IndiGo had announced new overseas flights. The carrier will offer direct flights on Mumbai-Singapore and Mumbai-Bangkok routes, starting from August 22. It will also commence flights on Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai, Mumbai-Kuwait-Mumbai and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi routes, starting from July 25.

The country's civil aviation market has witnessed high competition over the past few months.

Domestic air passenger traffic in June increased by 6.19 per cent in comparison with the corresponding period a year ago, according to the data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

