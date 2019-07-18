IndiGo Announces New International Flights, Check Routes Here

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft.

Passenger carrier IndiGo has introduced new international flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 8,499. The newly introduced non-stop flights will be operational on Mumbai-Singapore and Mumbai-Bangkok routes, starting from August 22, 2019, the airline said in a press release. These new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, the airline said in a statement. "Bookings on these routes are open with immediate effect," it added.

Schedule of IndiGo's new international flights:

Flight No. Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival Effective Date Fares (INR) 6E 0019 Daily (Except Sunday) Mumbai 8:25 Singapore 16:40 22-Aug-19 Rs 9,499 6E 0019 Sunday Only Mumbai 8:25 Singapore 16:45 25-Aug-19 Rs 9,499 6E 0029 Daily Singapore 19:30 Mumbai 22:30 22-Aug-19 Rs 10,499 6E 0076 Daily Bangkok 15:25 Mumbai 18:30 22-Aug-19 Rs 9,299 6E 0075 Daily Mumbai 21:30 Bangkok 3:35 22-Aug-19 Rs 8,499

Earlier this month, IndiGo introduced new flights on Mumbai-Dubai, Mumbai-Kuwait and Delhi-Jeddah routes. The additional flights between Delhi and Jeddah will start from July 25, while the flights between Mumbai and Kuwait will become operational from August 5. The airline will add its third frequency on Mumbai-Dubai route on July 25. Bookings for the flights are open via airline's website.

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft. The carrier offers around 1,400 daily flights and connects 55 domestic destinations and 17 international destinations, according to the release.

