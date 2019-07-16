NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

Air India Announces New International Flights, Check Routes Here

Air India is also offering 10 per cent discount on international flight tickets under its "Monsoon Bonanza Offer"

Aviation | | Updated: July 16, 2019 09:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Air India Announces New International Flights, Check Routes Here

On the Delhi-Toronto route, Air India will start thrice-a-week flights from September 27


Air India has announced new flights on international routes. The airline will commence direct flights on Indore-Dubai-Indore, Kolkata-Dubai-Kolkata and Delhi-Toronto-Delhi routes, according to its official website, airindia.in. On the Delhi-Toronto route, Air India is offering one-way flight tickets starting from Rs 50,889 and for return travel starting from Rs 92,734 in the economy class. Air India will start thrice-a-week flights from September 27 on the route, the state-run carrier said on its portal. (Also read: IndiGo Announces New International Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs. 7,548)

Here's the schedule of Air India's international flights starting from September 27:

SectorFrequencyDepartureArrivalEffective date
Indore-DubaiSaturday1535175520th July-19th October
Indore-DubaiMonday, Wednesday1640191015th July-23rd October
Dubai-IndoreTuesday,Friday,Sunday19550030+116th July-27th October
Kolkata-DubaiTuesday,Thursday,Friday,Sunday1450185516th July-27th October
Dubai-KolkataSaturday18550100+120th July-26th October
Dubai-KolkataThursday19550200+118th July-24th October
Dubai-KolkataMonday, Wednesday20100215+115th July-23th October

(Source: airindia.in)

In a separate offer, Air India is offering 10 per cent discount on international flight tickets under its "Monsoon Bonanza Offer". Bookings under the sale can be made till August 10. The discounted fares are available for travel to select cities of United Kingdom, Europe and Israel, according to carrier's website.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Air India new flightAir India new flights

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka CrisisChandrayaan 2UPSC TopperRohit Shekhar TiwariBiharLive TVTax CalculatorEconomic SurveyAmazon PrimePrime DayRealme XAmazon SaleLunar Eclipse

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top