Air India Announces New International Flights, Check Routes Here

On the Delhi-Toronto route, Air India will start thrice-a-week flights from September 27

Air India has announced new flights on international routes. The airline will commence direct flights on Indore-Dubai-Indore, Kolkata-Dubai-Kolkata and Delhi-Toronto-Delhi routes, according to its official website, airindia.in. On the Delhi-Toronto route, Air India is offering one-way flight tickets starting from Rs 50,889 and for return travel starting from Rs 92,734 in the economy class. Air India will start thrice-a-week flights from September 27 on the route, the state-run carrier said on its portal. (Also read: IndiGo Announces New International Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs. 7,548)

Here's the schedule of Air India's international flights starting from September 27:

Sector Frequency Departure Arrival Effective date Indore-Dubai Saturday 1535 1755 20th July-19th October Indore-Dubai Monday, Wednesday 1640 1910 15th July-23rd October Dubai-Indore Tuesday,Friday,Sunday 1955 0030+1 16th July-27th October Kolkata-Dubai Tuesday,Thursday,Friday,Sunday 1450 1855 16th July-27th October Dubai-Kolkata Saturday 1855 0100+1 20th July-26th October Dubai-Kolkata Thursday 1955 0200+1 18th July-24th October Dubai-Kolkata Monday, Wednesday 2010 0215+1 15th July-23th October (Source: airindia.in) In a separate offer, Air India is offering 10 per cent discount on international flight tickets under its "Monsoon Bonanza Offer". Bookings under the sale can be made till August 10. The discounted fares are available for travel to select cities of United Kingdom, Europe and Israel, according to carrier's website.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.