Air India Offers Discount On International Flight Tickets

Air India is offering 10 per cent discount on international flight tickets for select routes under its 'Monsoon Bonanza Offer'. Bookings under the sale, which is valid for travel in economy and business class for one way and return travel, can be made till August 10, according to the airline's official website - airindia.in. The offer is applicable for outbound travel commencing up to August 10. The discounted fares are available for travel to select cities of United Kingdom, Europe and Israel.

Air India's offer is applicable for travel to London, Birmingham, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Madrid, Paris, Rome, Milan, Stockholm, Vienna and Tel Aviv.

In a separate announcement, Air India has announced non-stop flights to Dubai from Indore and Kolkata. These flights will be operational from July 15.

The carrier recently also announced direct flights to Toronto from Delhi. The non-stop flights on this route will fly thrice a week, starting from September 27.

Meanwhile, rival Vistara has announced international operations at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs.15,900. The new flights, introduced by the carrier, will be operational on Delhi-Singapore-Delhi and Mumbai-Singapore-Mumbai routes, according to the airline's official website- airvistara.com. The flights between Delhi and Singapore will start from August 6, 2019 while the flights between Mumbai and Singapore will commence from August 7, 2019.

GoAir has announced daily direct flights on Delhi-Abu Dhabi-Delhi, Mumbai-Muscat-Mumbai and Kannur-Muscat-Kannur routes. The airline is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 7,499 on these new routes. The new connections will start from July 19.

