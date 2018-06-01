Air India, Jet Airways, AirAsia, Scoot Offer Flight Tickets For Australia; Prices From Rs 21,600 The Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.0 offers flight tickets from Air Asia, Air India, Jet Airways, and Malaysia Airlines, among others.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The booking period for flight tickets under the Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.0 begins from June 1.



The booking period for flight tickets under the Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.0 begins from June 1 and is valid till June 21. The travel period under the sale is up to June 30, 2019.



Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.O in detail

The Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.O is offering flight tickets for Australia from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Flight tickets under the Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.O begin from Rs 21,600. This lowest fare on Australia flight tickets is valid from Bengaluru via Scoot airline.

Starting fares in Rs. ex-Delhi ex-Mumbai ex-Bengaluru Website Scoot 23,000* 24,200* 21,600* https://www.flyscoot.com (ex-Amritsar) (ex- Hyderabad) Air Asia 43,600* 35,200* 35,200* www.airasia.com (ex-Bengaluru) Malaysia Airlines 38,700* 39,800* 38,400* www.malaysiaairlines.com Qantas Airways 45,900* 48,500* 47,900* www.qantas.com Singapore Airlines 46,000* 50,000* 50,000* www.singaporeair.com Jet Airways 46,550* 46,550* 46,550* www.jetairways.com Thai Airways 50,000* 54,950* 52,200* www.thaiairways.com Air India 55,000* 55,200* 55,450* www.airindia.in

These fares are indicative only, and may vary from actual fares on respective airline websites. Fares quoted are per person on return economy class, Tourism Australia said.



Cashbacks, discounts on flight tickets under Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.O

The Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.O will be promoted across various digital, social and print platforms and will be amplified by Tourism Australia's distribution partners and leading online travel agents like MakeMyTrip, GoIbibo, Yatra and Cleartrip. Customers can also avail attractive discounts and cashback offers on MakeMyTrip and GoIbibo.



Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India and Gulf, Tourism Australia said, "It (the sale) serves a dual objective of securing early bookings to Australia and filling airline seats during out-of-peak times. We are confident that the version 4.0 of the Great Australian Airfare Sale will deliver an overwhelming response!"



Tourism Australia is the Australian government agency responsible for promoting Australia to the world as a destination for business and leisure travel.



