NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

Air India, Jet Airways, AirAsia, Scoot Offer Flight Tickets For Australia; Prices From Rs 21,600

The Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.0 offers flight tickets from Air Asia, Air India, Jet Airways, and Malaysia Airlines, among others.

Aviation | | Updated: June 01, 2018 13:34 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Air India, Jet Airways, AirAsia, Scoot Offer Flight Tickets For Australia; Prices From Rs 21,600

The booking period for flight tickets under the Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.0 begins from June 1.

Summer holidays are going on and leading domestic and international airlines are raining discounts to woo passengers to fly to various domestic and international destinations. In the latest such sale, Tourism Australia has brought together eight full service and low-cost airlines to offer discounted fares to Australia as part of the fourth installment of the 'Great Australian Airfare Sale'. The Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.0 offers flight tickets from Scoot, Air Asia, Air India, Jet Airways, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas Airways, Singapore Airlines, and Thai Airways, Tourism Australia said on Friday.

The booking period for flight tickets under the Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.0 begins from June 1 and is valid till June 21. The travel period under the sale is up to June 30, 2019.

Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.O in detail
The Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.O is offering flight tickets for Australia from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Flight tickets under the Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.O begin from Rs 21,600. This lowest fare on Australia flight tickets is valid from Bengaluru via Scoot airline.
 
Starting fares in Rs.ex-Delhi ex-Mumbaiex-BengaluruWebsite
Scoot23,000*24,200*21,600*https://www.flyscoot.com
 (ex-Amritsar)(ex- Hyderabad) 
Air Asia43,600*35,200*35,200*www.airasia.com 
  (ex-Bengaluru) 
Malaysia Airlines38,700*39,800*38,400*www.malaysiaairlines.com 
Qantas Airways45,900*48,500*47,900*www.qantas.com
Singapore Airlines46,000*50,000*50,000*www.singaporeair.com
Jet Airways46,550*46,550*46,550*www.jetairways.com
Thai Airways50,000*54,950*52,200*www.thaiairways.com 
Air India55,000*55,200*55,450*www.airindia.in 

These fares are indicative only, and may vary from actual fares on respective airline websites.  Fares quoted are per person on return economy class, Tourism Australia said.

Cashbacks, discounts on flight tickets under Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.O
The Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.O will be promoted across various digital, social and print platforms and will be amplified by Tourism Australia's distribution partners and leading online travel agents like MakeMyTrip, GoIbibo, Yatra and Cleartrip. Customers can also avail attractive discounts and cashback offers on MakeMyTrip and GoIbibo.

Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India and Gulf, Tourism Australia said, "It (the sale) serves a dual objective of securing early bookings to Australia and filling airline seats during out-of-peak times. We are confident that the version 4.0 of the Great Australian Airfare Sale will deliver an overwhelming response!"

Comments
Tourism Australia is the Australian government agency responsible for promoting Australia to the world as a destination for business and leisure travel.

Domestic airline GoAir runs a sale every Wednesday under its Low Fare Wednesday offer. Separately, it is also offering domestic flight tickets from Rs 1,314. AirAsia is also running an 'End of Summer' Sale for domestic and international flight tickets. Jet Airways is offering flight tickets from Rs 967 under the UDAN scheme.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Great Australian Airfare Sale 4.OAustraliaFlight Tickets

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta ReviewDiabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top