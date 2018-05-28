AirAsia Offers International Flight Tickets From Rs. 3,999. Details Here AirAsia's discount offer on flight tickets: Travel period starts on May 21, 2018 and ends on October 31, 2018.

AirAsia flight ticket from Kochi to Sydney via Kuala Lumpur costs Rs 11,999.





AirAsia India has come up with a discount scheme and is offering international flight tickets starting at Rs. 3,999, it said on its official website -- airasia.com. Under its 'End of Summer Sale', AirAsia is offering flights from a host of local cities such as Amritsar, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Kochi to foreign destinations like Perth, Sydney, Phuket, Seoul, and Hong Kong among others. Customers need to book their tickets before June 3 in order to avail AirAsia's discount on flight tickets. The travel period on the offer starts on May 21, 2018 and ends on October 31, 2018.(AirAsia offer: A fllght ticket from Bhubaneswar to Phuket via Kuala Lumpur is priced at Rs 5,876.)Under the offer, AirAsia is offering flights from Amritsar to Auckland via Kuala Lumpur priced at Rs 18,798. A fllght ticket from Bhubaneswar to Phuket via Kuala Lumpur is priced at Rs 5,876 and a flight ticket from Kochi to Sydney via Kuala Lumpur costs Rs 11,999. Similarly, from Visakhapatnam, AirAsia is charging Rs. Rs 3,999 to fly to Kuala Lumpur.1. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card under the offer.2. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights and AirAsia's offer is valid for new purchases only.3. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.4. Customers are not eligible for refunds once the payment has been made.5. The discount offer is only available for online bookings at airasia.com. AirAsia India is also offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,599 under the same scheme. AirAsia India is offering discounted tickets on flights to destinations including Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ranchi.Rival GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,314 while Jet Airways is offering tickets from Rs 967 for new domestic routes.