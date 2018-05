GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,314

GoAir's offer on flight tickets is valid till June 6, 2018.

From To Fare (All - Inclusive) Guwahati Bagdogra ₹ 1,314 Mumbai Ahmedabad ₹ 1,610 Hyderabad Bengaluru ₹ 1,651 Lucknow Delhi ₹ 1,654 Ahmedabad Jaipur ₹ 1,680 Kolkata Patna ₹ 1,700 Delhi Lucknow ₹ 1,741 Bengaluru Goa ₹ 1,836 Hyderabad Goa ₹ 1,861 Goa Mumbai ₹ 1,879 Ahmedabad Mumbai ₹ 1,977 Mumbai Jaipur ₹ 2,020 Goa Bengaluru ₹ 2,066 Bengaluru Hyderabad ₹ 2,088 Hyderabad Ahmedabad ₹ 2,114 Bhubaneswar Kolkata ₹ 2,118 Pune Bengaluru ₹ 2,241 Ahmedabad Hyderabad ₹ 2,256 Kolkata Bhubaneswar ₹ 2,262 Mumbai Goa ₹ 2,301 Jaipur Ahmedabad ₹ 2,381 Ahmedabad Delhi ₹ 2,504 Hyderabad Kolkata ₹ 2,504 Patna Delhi ₹ 2,706 Guwahati Kolkata ₹ 2,800 Ranchi Delhi ₹ 2,852 Patna Kolkata ₹ 2,898 Hyderabad Lucknow ₹ 3,052 Delhi Patna ₹ 3,084 Chennai Mumbai ₹ 3,189 Mumbai Delhi ₹ 3,237 Delhi Ranchi ₹ 3,257 Kolkata Guwahati ₹ 3,302 Jaipur Mumbai ₹ 3,386 Nagpur Bengaluru ₹ 3,408 Mumbai Lucknow ₹ 3,478 Mumbai Kochi ₹ 3,485 Mumbai Chennai ₹ 3,534 Bengaluru Delhi ₹ 3,539 Pune Nagpur ₹ 3,636 Bengaluru Lucknow ₹ 3,725 Nagpur Pune ₹ 3,736 Bengaluru Patna ₹ 3,760 Jammu Delhi ₹ 3,800 Kolkata Delhi ₹ 3,809 Pune Delhi ₹ 3,867 Kolkata Hyderabad ₹ 3,931 Bengaluru Ahmedabad ₹ 3,958 Mumbai Patna ₹ 4,091 Delhi Ahmedabad ₹ 4,262 Mumbai Bhubaneswar ₹ 4,366 Mumbai Kolkata ₹ 4,542 Ranchi Bengaluru ₹ 4,542 Goa Delhi ₹ 4,670 Jammu Srinagar ₹ 4,707 Delhi Kolkata ₹ 4,717 Patna Ranchi ₹ 4,812 Kolkata Port Blair ₹ 5,252 Chennai Port Blair ₹ 5,315 Delhi Hyderabad ₹ 5,398 Mumbai Ranchi ₹ 5,589 Lucknow Mumbai ₹ 5,759 Delhi Jammu ₹ 5,783 Delhi Guwahati ₹ 5,809 Bhubaneswar Mumbai ₹ 5,818 Ahmedabad Kochi ₹ 5,821 Port Blair Kolkata ₹ 5,999 Ranchi Mumbai ₹ 6,218 Delhi Goa ₹ 6,989 Leh Delhi ₹ 7,044 Lucknow Bengaluru ₹ 8,363 Patna Mumbai ₹ 8,802 Mumbai Jammu ₹ 8,885 Bengaluru Port Blair ₹ 9,857 Mumbai Leh ₹ 10,500

GoAir is offering flight tickets at an all-inclusive fare starting from Rs 1,314. GoAir's offer on flight tickets is valid till June 6, 2018, according to its website, GoAir.in. Customers will also get up to 10 per cent discount on flight tickets' booking via GoAir's app. "Enjoy the lowest fares with GoAir! Fly Smart with our fares starting as low as Rs 1,314*.Be smart and save more. Use GOAPP10 and get up to 10%* off on bookings through the GoAir app. Hurry, offer valid until June 6th, 2018. Book Now!" GoAir said.The lowest fare of Rs 1,314 under GoAir's sale is for Guwahati-Bagdogra route. Other routes covered under GoAir's offer on flight tickets are Mumbai-Ahmedabad - Rs 1,610; Delhi-Lucknow Rs 1,741; Goa-Bengaluru for Rs 2,066; and Patna-Delhi Rs 2,706, among others.Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies.GoAir's fares are valid across selective fare types.There are limited seats only.Group discount is not applicable on this offer.GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per the 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in.GoAir's offer is not applicable for infant booking. Since airlines are jostling to make the most of the ongoing holiday season, many of them are offering attractive discounts and introducing flights on new routes. Jet Airways is offering 10 per cent discount on premiere and economy sections. AirAsia India is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,599. SpiceJet is launching 10 new domestic routes while Jet Airways is also starting fresh routes under the UDAN scheme, the fares for which are from Rs 967.Recently, IndiGo and Air India Express were ranked among the top five cheapest airlines in the world in providing international connectivity, according to a report released by Melbourne-based Rome2rio -- a multimodal travel planning site.