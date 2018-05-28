NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,314

GoAir offer on flight tickets: The lowest fare under the sale is for Guwahati-Bagdogra route.

Aviation | | Updated: May 28, 2018 16:27 IST
GoAir's offer on flight tickets is valid till June 6, 2018.

GoAir is offering flight tickets at an all-inclusive fare starting from Rs 1,314. GoAir's offer on flight tickets is valid till June 6, 2018, according to its website, GoAir.in. Customers will also get up to 10 per cent discount on flight tickets' booking via GoAir's app. "Enjoy the lowest fares with GoAir! Fly Smart with our fares starting as low as Rs 1,314*.Be smart and save more. Use GOAPP10 and get up to 10%* off on bookings through the GoAir app. Hurry, offer valid until June 6th, 2018. Book Now!" GoAir said.
 
1(GoAir offer on flight tickets: Customers will also get up to 10% off on booking via GoAir's app.)

GoAir offer on flight tickets in detail
The lowest fare of Rs 1,314 under GoAir's sale is for Guwahati-Bagdogra route. Other routes covered under GoAir's offer on flight tickets are Mumbai-Ahmedabad - Rs 1,610; Delhi-Lucknow Rs  1,741;  Goa-Bengaluru for Rs 2,066; and Patna-Delhi Rs 2,706, among others.  
 
FromToFare (All - Inclusive)
GuwahatiBagdogra₹ 1,314
MumbaiAhmedabad₹ 1,610
HyderabadBengaluru₹ 1,651
LucknowDelhi₹ 1,654
AhmedabadJaipur₹ 1,680
KolkataPatna₹ 1,700
DelhiLucknow₹ 1,741
BengaluruGoa₹ 1,836
HyderabadGoa₹ 1,861
GoaMumbai₹ 1,879
AhmedabadMumbai₹ 1,977
MumbaiJaipur₹ 2,020
GoaBengaluru₹ 2,066
BengaluruHyderabad₹ 2,088
HyderabadAhmedabad₹ 2,114
BhubaneswarKolkata₹ 2,118
PuneBengaluru₹ 2,241
AhmedabadHyderabad₹ 2,256
KolkataBhubaneswar₹ 2,262
MumbaiGoa₹ 2,301
JaipurAhmedabad₹ 2,381
AhmedabadDelhi₹ 2,504
HyderabadKolkata₹ 2,504
PatnaDelhi₹ 2,706
GuwahatiKolkata₹ 2,800
RanchiDelhi₹ 2,852
PatnaKolkata₹ 2,898
HyderabadLucknow₹ 3,052
DelhiPatna₹ 3,084
ChennaiMumbai₹ 3,189
MumbaiDelhi₹ 3,237
DelhiRanchi₹ 3,257
KolkataGuwahati₹ 3,302
JaipurMumbai₹ 3,386
NagpurBengaluru₹ 3,408
MumbaiLucknow₹ 3,478
MumbaiKochi₹ 3,485
MumbaiChennai₹ 3,534
BengaluruDelhi₹ 3,539
PuneNagpur₹ 3,636
BengaluruLucknow₹ 3,725
NagpurPune₹ 3,736
BengaluruPatna₹ 3,760
JammuDelhi₹ 3,800
KolkataDelhi₹ 3,809
PuneDelhi₹ 3,867
KolkataHyderabad₹ 3,931
BengaluruAhmedabad₹ 3,958
MumbaiPatna₹ 4,091
DelhiAhmedabad₹ 4,262
MumbaiBhubaneswar₹ 4,366
MumbaiKolkata₹ 4,542
RanchiBengaluru₹ 4,542
GoaDelhi₹ 4,670
JammuSrinagar₹ 4,707
DelhiKolkata₹ 4,717
PatnaRanchi₹ 4,812
KolkataPort Blair₹ 5,252
ChennaiPort Blair₹ 5,315
DelhiHyderabad₹ 5,398
MumbaiRanchi₹ 5,589
LucknowMumbai₹ 5,759
DelhiJammu₹ 5,783
DelhiGuwahati₹ 5,809
BhubaneswarMumbai₹ 5,818
AhmedabadKochi₹ 5,821
Port BlairKolkata₹ 5,999
RanchiMumbai₹ 6,218
DelhiGoa₹ 6,989
LehDelhi₹ 7,044
LucknowBengaluru₹ 8,363
PatnaMumbai₹ 8,802
MumbaiJammu₹ 8,885
BengaluruPort Blair₹ 9,857
MumbaiLeh₹ 10,500


Terms and conditions of GoAir's offer on flight tickets
Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies.

GoAir's fares are valid across selective fare types.

There are limited seats only.

Group discount is not applicable on this offer.

GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per the 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in.

GoAir's offer is not applicable for infant booking.

Since airlines are jostling to make the most of the ongoing holiday season, many of them are offering attractive discounts and introducing flights on new routes.  Jet Airways is offering 10 per cent discount on premiere and economy sections. AirAsia India is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,599. SpiceJet is launching 10 new domestic routes while Jet Airways is also starting fresh routes under the UDAN scheme, the fares for which are from Rs 967.

Recently, IndiGo and Air India Express were ranked among the top five cheapest airlines in the world in providing international connectivity, according to a report released by Melbourne-based Rome2rio -- a multimodal travel planning site.

