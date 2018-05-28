GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,314

(GoAir offer on flight tickets: Customers will also get up to 10% off on booking via GoAir's app.)
GoAir offer on flight tickets in detail
The lowest fare of Rs 1,314 under GoAir's sale is for Guwahati-Bagdogra route. Other routes covered under GoAir's offer on flight tickets are Mumbai-Ahmedabad - Rs 1,610; Delhi-Lucknow Rs 1,741; Goa-Bengaluru for Rs 2,066; and Patna-Delhi Rs 2,706, among others.
|From
|To
|Fare (All - Inclusive)
|Guwahati
|Bagdogra
|₹ 1,314
|Mumbai
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 1,610
|Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|₹ 1,651
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|₹ 1,654
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|₹ 1,680
|Kolkata
|Patna
|₹ 1,700
|Delhi
|Lucknow
|₹ 1,741
|Bengaluru
|Goa
|₹ 1,836
|Hyderabad
|Goa
|₹ 1,861
|Goa
|Mumbai
|₹ 1,879
|Ahmedabad
|Mumbai
|₹ 1,977
|Mumbai
|Jaipur
|₹ 2,020
|Goa
|Bengaluru
|₹ 2,066
|Bengaluru
|Hyderabad
|₹ 2,088
|Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 2,114
|Bhubaneswar
|Kolkata
|₹ 2,118
|Pune
|Bengaluru
|₹ 2,241
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|₹ 2,256
|Kolkata
|Bhubaneswar
|₹ 2,262
|Mumbai
|Goa
|₹ 2,301
|Jaipur
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 2,381
|Ahmedabad
|Delhi
|₹ 2,504
|Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|₹ 2,504
|Patna
|Delhi
|₹ 2,706
|Guwahati
|Kolkata
|₹ 2,800
|Ranchi
|Delhi
|₹ 2,852
|Patna
|Kolkata
|₹ 2,898
|Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|₹ 3,052
|Delhi
|Patna
|₹ 3,084
|Chennai
|Mumbai
|₹ 3,189
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|₹ 3,237
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|₹ 3,257
|Kolkata
|Guwahati
|₹ 3,302
|Jaipur
|Mumbai
|₹ 3,386
|Nagpur
|Bengaluru
|₹ 3,408
|Mumbai
|Lucknow
|₹ 3,478
|Mumbai
|Kochi
|₹ 3,485
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|₹ 3,534
|Bengaluru
|Delhi
|₹ 3,539
|Pune
|Nagpur
|₹ 3,636
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|₹ 3,725
|Nagpur
|Pune
|₹ 3,736
|Bengaluru
|Patna
|₹ 3,760
|Jammu
|Delhi
|₹ 3,800
|Kolkata
|Delhi
|₹ 3,809
|Pune
|Delhi
|₹ 3,867
|Kolkata
|Hyderabad
|₹ 3,931
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 3,958
|Mumbai
|Patna
|₹ 4,091
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 4,262
|Mumbai
|Bhubaneswar
|₹ 4,366
|Mumbai
|Kolkata
|₹ 4,542
|Ranchi
|Bengaluru
|₹ 4,542
|Goa
|Delhi
|₹ 4,670
|Jammu
|Srinagar
|₹ 4,707
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|₹ 4,717
|Patna
|Ranchi
|₹ 4,812
|Kolkata
|Port Blair
|₹ 5,252
|Chennai
|Port Blair
|₹ 5,315
|Delhi
|Hyderabad
|₹ 5,398
|Mumbai
|Ranchi
|₹ 5,589
|Lucknow
|Mumbai
|₹ 5,759
|Delhi
|Jammu
|₹ 5,783
|Delhi
|Guwahati
|₹ 5,809
|Bhubaneswar
|Mumbai
|₹ 5,818
|Ahmedabad
|Kochi
|₹ 5,821
|Port Blair
|Kolkata
|₹ 5,999
|Ranchi
|Mumbai
|₹ 6,218
|Delhi
|Goa
|₹ 6,989
|Leh
|Delhi
|₹ 7,044
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|₹ 8,363
|Patna
|Mumbai
|₹ 8,802
|Mumbai
|Jammu
|₹ 8,885
|Bengaluru
|Port Blair
|₹ 9,857
|Mumbai
|Leh
|₹ 10,500
Terms and conditions of GoAir's offer on flight tickets
Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies.
GoAir's fares are valid across selective fare types.
There are limited seats only.
Group discount is not applicable on this offer.
GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.
Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per the 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in.
GoAir's offer is not applicable for infant booking.
CommentsSince airlines are jostling to make the most of the ongoing holiday season, many of them are offering attractive discounts and introducing flights on new routes. Jet Airways is offering 10 per cent discount on premiere and economy sections. AirAsia India is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,599. SpiceJet is launching 10 new domestic routes while Jet Airways is also starting fresh routes under the UDAN scheme, the fares for which are from Rs 967.
Recently, IndiGo and Air India Express were ranked among the top five cheapest airlines in the world in providing international connectivity, according to a report released by Melbourne-based Rome2rio -- a multimodal travel planning site.