GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,654. Routes, Booking Dates Here

Schedule of GoAir's new discount offer:
GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,654 from Lucknow to Delhi. from Delhi to Lucknow (starting at Rs 1,741), from Mumbai to Kochi (starting at Rs 2,360), from Mumbai to Nagpur (starting at Rs 2,417), from Kochi to Mumbai ( starting at Rs 2,544), from Hyderabad to Lucknow (starting at Rs 2,577), from Nagpur to Mumbai ( starting at Rs 2,743), from Pune to Delhi ( starting at Rs 3,446), from Bengaluru to Delhi ( starting at Rs 3,539) and from Jammu to Delhi ( starting at Rs 3,800). (Also read: SpiceJet Announces 10 New Domestic Flights, Routes. Details Here)
Terms and conditions of GoAir's new discount offer:
1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir on its website.
2. Fares are valid across selective fare types, said GoAir.
3. Limited seats are available under this GoAir offer, the airline said.
4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, noted the carrier.
5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.
6. This offer is not applicable for infant booking, mentioned GoAir.
Amid high competition, other airlines are also offering flight tickets at discounted rates. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,599. AirAsia is also offering international flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 3,999. Jet Airways is offering 10 per cent discount in premiere and economy sections on domestic flight tickets