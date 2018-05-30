NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Aviation

GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,654. Routes, Booking Dates Here

GoAir's new promotional offer is valid on travel till June 29, 2018.

Aviation | | Updated: May 30, 2018 12:40 IST
23 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,654. Routes, Booking Dates Here

Limited seats are available under this GoAir offer.

GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,654 on select routes under its 'Low Fare Wednesday' scheme. GoAir's new promotional offer is valid on travel till June 29, 2018 and bookings for the same are also open till June 29, 2018, according to the airline's website-goair.in. "Fly smart with GoAir to destinations with affordable flight tickets. Enjoy lowest airfare across India on domestic flights. There couldn't be a better way to fly with cheapest airfare in India. Rush in to treat yourself with these discounts on airlines tickets", said the carrier on its website. (Also read: IndiGo Announces 20 New Domestic Flights)

Schedule of GoAir's new discount offer:

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,654 from Lucknow to Delhi. from Delhi to Lucknow (starting at Rs 1,741), from Mumbai to Kochi (starting at Rs 2,360), from Mumbai to Nagpur (starting at Rs 2,417), from Kochi to Mumbai ( starting at Rs 2,544), from Hyderabad to Lucknow (starting at Rs 2,577), from Nagpur to Mumbai ( starting at Rs 2,743), from Pune to Delhi ( starting at Rs 3,446), from Bengaluru to Delhi ( starting at Rs 3,539) and from Jammu to Delhi ( starting at Rs 3,800). (Also read: SpiceJet Announces 10 New Domestic Flights, Routes. Details Here)
 
goair offer

(Group discount is not applicable on this offer, said GoAir.)


Terms and conditions of GoAir's new discount offer:

1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir on its website.

2. Fares are valid across selective fare types, said GoAir.

3. Limited seats are available under this GoAir offer, the airline said.

4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, noted the carrier.

5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

Comments
6. This offer is not applicable for infant booking, mentioned GoAir.

Amid high competition, other airlines are also offering flight tickets at discounted rates. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,599.  AirAsia is also offering international flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 3,999Jet Airways is offering 10 per cent discount in premiere and economy sections on domestic flight tickets

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GoAirGoAir New Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top