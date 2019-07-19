GoAir Announces New International Flights, Check Routes, Fares Here

The country's civil aviation market has witnessed high competition over the past few months

GoAir has announced the launch of new flights on international routes. GoAir announced daily direct flights on Mumbai-Bangkok-Mumbai, Delhi-Bangkok-Delhi according to the private airline's official website, goair.in. The airline is offering flight tickets to Bangkok from Mumbai and Delhi with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 8,499 and 8,199 respectively, it said on its portal. The new flights from Delhi and Mumbai will start from July 25 and August 1 respectively, noted GoAir. (Also read: GoAir offers international flight tickets from Rs 8,299)

Schedule of GoAir's new flights starting from July 25

From To Departure (Local) Arrial (Local) Mumbai Bangkok 13:45 19:55 Bangkok Mumbai 20:55 23:30 Delhi Bangkok 07:15 13:00 Bangkok Delhi 14:00 16:25

(Source: goair.in)

GoAir had announced the launch of new flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 7,499 on Delhi-Abu Dhabi-Delhi, Mumbai-Muscat-Mumbai and Kannur-Muscat-Kannur routes.

Last week, state-run Air India announced new flights on Indore-Dubai-Indore, Kolkata-Dubai-Kolkata and Delhi-Toronto-Delhi routes, according to its website. The airline will start a direct flight to Nairobi, Kenya in October.

Earlier this month, private airline SpiceJet also announced new overseas flights at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 16,700. The new non-stop daily flights will be operated on the Mumbai-Hong Kong and Hong Kong-Mumbai routes, the carrier said in a press release.

The country's civil aviation market has witnessed high competition over the past few months.

Domestic air passenger traffic in May increased by 2.96 per cent after a slump in April, according to the data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.